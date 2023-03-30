TEJADA’S QUICK TURNAROUND
As hungry as he is, nothing was about to stop Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada from another trip right back into the ring.
The boxer, who picked up a win in Boston to move to 4-0 as a pro back on March 16, is headed back into action just over a month later.
Tejada will fight on a Boston Pro Boxing card April 21 at the Castleton in Windham. Looking to make it five straight, he’ll tangle with Paul Walters of Riverview, Fla.
For more information about the fight card, go to boxingnh.com.
ST. A’S IMPACT
The Saint Anselm softball team is off to a solid 11-9 start, and as expected, a pair of local athletes are playing a major part.
Second baseman Kylie Fitzpatrick, a senior out of Timberlane Regional, is hitting .340 with an OPS of .881.
Methuen sophomore Stephanie Tardugno is a starter in the outfield, currently hitting .250 with a homer.
Pinkerton Academy product Lily Mason is also on the Hawks rosters as an outfielder. The freshman has appeared in eight games so far.
BCA’S PASTORE HONORED
Bradford Christian Academy boys hoop coach Vin Pastore picked up an amazing honor this week.
The Sentinels’ boss, who has built the Mass. Rivals into one of the premier AAU programs on the planet, was named to the “100 Most Impactful People in Men’s College Basketball” by Silver Waves Media.
Kansas coach Bill Self, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, USA Basketball’s Grant Hill, CBS’ Jay Wright and ESPN’s Dick Vitale are among the names on this prestigious list.
KATIE B’S KIDS ROLLING
Don’t look now but the Bettencourts are off to another solid start with Endicott softball.
Head coach Katie Bettencourt and assistant coach/dad Dave took the Gulls on a 7-3 spin through Florida.
Sophomore Dani Lear, a Whittier Tech product, leads the local contingent at Endicott, and she’s swinging it at a .364 clip in the early going.
Other locals on the squad include freshman Julianna Roche of North Andover, freshman Ella Tower of Windham and junior Lindsay Joubert of Haverhill.
Endicott is slated to open the league portion of its schedule Saturday at Western New England before the home-opening doubleheader Sunday against Nichols.
NFL AVOIDS HUGE GAFFE
The NFL was a couple votes away, it appears, from a giant mistake at the recent league meetings.
Fortunately, saner folks prevailed and chose not to include Thursday night games in the “flex scheduling.”
Too many fans make NFL road games a destination/event.
Can you imagine planning a weekend trip to Vegas to see the Patriots play the Raiders this fall on a Sunday, then have the NFL flex it to Thursday?
Talk about an absolute disaster. Thank goodness, the measure was tabled.
