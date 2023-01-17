FAMILIAR FACES
There was much more of a Worcester presence than a Valley presence at Sunday night’s Lawrence High and Worcester North battle at Emmanuel College in Boston.
As Lancer coach Jesus Moore noted, North brought a pair of fan buses down the Mass. Pike to take in the thriller.
There were a couple hoop notables including former Central Catholic great and current Austin Prep assistant coach Jaycob Morales. Morales is helping to pilot the Cougars into the New England Prep ranks, where they have been placed at the “A” level.
Keene State student assistant coach Nick Napolitano was there on the recruiting trail.
And pro baller Noah Vonleh of Haverhill also knows a good take when he sees it.
Vonleh, recently traded by the Celtics to San Antonio and subsequently released by the Spurs, is biding his time.
“Just looking for the next opportunity, whatever it is. Free-agent, 10-day contract, whatever it takes,” said the 27-year-old Vonleh.
LOYALTY PERSONIFIED
There was no coincidence that North Andover’s Zak Zinter announced on Twitter that he was returning to the University of Michigan football program, just a day before news broke that head coach Jim Harbaugh was going to return as well. Harbaugh had been thought of as a red-hot candidate for the handful of NFL head-coach openings after leading the Wolverines to the final four.
That’s nothing but loyalty to his guy from Zinter, who certainly would have gotten plenty of interest in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Keeping things in the family for a second, Zak’s younger brother, Preston, noted on Twitter that he is headed out to South Bend, Indiana, this week where he is entering Notre Dame University early so he can take part in the football team's spring program.
Speaking of Preston, he’s got a darn impressive HUDL senior highlight reel. Google it if you have a few minutes. There’s a play, at about the two-minute mark, where he turns the corner against Saint John’s Prep the first time. I can’t explain it. He was running right at me on the Prep sideline. It was just first-hand proof for me that he is a legit big-time stud. The play oozed athleticism.
KEEP AN EYE OUT
We received a ton of positive feedback for the story in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune about the budding national hoop power at Bradford Christian Academy in Lawrence. Check that one out at eagletribune.com.
It will be interesting to see how the girls program grows at BCA as well.
The Sentinels have brought in a good one in coach Corey Lowe, who replaced Scott Hazelton.
Lowe, while not from the area, should be familiar to most Valley hoop followers. He was one half of the dynamic Newton North backcourt along with Anthony Gurley (Wake Forest/UMass). That team, coached by Paul Connolly, had its way with some darn good MVC clubs back in the day.
Lowe, who went on to star at Boston University, has embraced the region, moving his family to Methuen and will certainly be an asset to the basketball community.
He is also the owner of Full Circle Athletics.
THINK LINKS
The New Hampshire Golf Association (@NewHampshireGA on Twitter) has announced its complete tournament schedule for 2023.
A couple key events:
June 22-24 -- New Hampshire Open at Bretwood GC in Keene.
July 10-15 -- New Hampshire Amateur at Manchester CC in Bedford.
July 31-August 2 -- Women's Amateur at Montcalm GC in Hanover.
Sept. 6-7 -- Senior Championship at Canterbury Woods GC in Canterbury, NH.
Registration for all NHGA events opens on February 1.
