Heinen 'family' back with B's
It was under the radar last week, but the Bruins signed forward Danton Heinen.
Heinen, 28, began his career with Boston, tallying 34 goals and 69 assists in 220 career games with the Bruins. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound forward recorded a career-high 47 points in the 2017-18 season, his rookie campaign.
Heinen spent a part of the 2019-20 season and the full 2020-21 campaign with the Anaheim Ducks, before skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last two seasons. He has totaled 70 goals and 106 assists for 176 points in 413 career NHL games.
Heinen played at University of Denver for current Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.
He also has another local tie. He is married to former Methuen native Julie (Sternberg) Heinen. They met while Heinen was with the Bruins.
The Langley, B.C. native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft
NECC hoops opens on Midnight Madness
The defending Region 21 and East District Champion Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team has announced it will play the inaugural game of the 2023-24 NJCAA Basketball season as they will host Bunker Hill Community College in a Region 21 match-up at midnight on Wednesday November 1st, the first allowable play date of the NJCAA season.
This will be the programs first ever midnight madness event, a tradition in college basketball dating back to 1971, where programs would traditionally kick off their seasons with their inaugural practice and has taken on various forms since.
“There’s a lot of excitement around the coming season and this is going be a great way to kick it off. When presented with the idea I didn’t hesitate. I think we can pack the stands and create a great atmosphere to tip off basketball season in the Merrimack Valley,” said head coach Darren Stratton who will be kicking off his 21st season as head coach.
Coach Behan honored by Timberlane
Congratulations are in order for Timberlane Regional cross country coach Mark Behan, who was recognized by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association for his 25 years as a coach.
Behan also coaches the indoor and outdoor track teams.
Legend Johnny Bucyk in Methuen
Talk about a legend! Former Boston Bruins great and Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bucyk will be singing autographs later this month at the Methuen Monthly Sports Card Show at VFW Hall on 26 River Street.
After tallying 30 points in 104 games with the Detroit Red Wings, he became a point-a-game player over the next 21 seasons with the Bruins (1,339 points in 1,436 games).
Bucyk, who has lived in the area since joining the Bruins in 1957, will be signing on Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The cost is $20 per autograph ($5 inscriptions). Photo ops are $5.
The card show, which includes 40 dealer tables of sports memorabilia, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is $2 (under 9 free).
For more info go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
