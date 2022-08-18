Herenda, Carril trivia question
New Jersey native and ex-Merrimack College star Greg Herenda, who recently left Fairleigh Dickinson University to become the top assistant at Elon University, had something in common with long-time Princeton University coach Pete Carril.
Herenda and Carril, who passed away on Monday, are the only head coaches to beat Rutgers and Seton Hall in the same year.
Carril was noted for, among other things, creating the “Princeton Offense,” which emphasizes constant motion, back-door cuts, picks on and off the ball, and disciplined teamwork.
“I didn’t really have much contact with Pete, who is a legend in college basketball,” said Herenda. “He and Butch Van Bredakoff created that offense. He was a great coach and personality.”
Nelson leaves for GermanyIt’s been quite a year for Bradford’s Tyler Nelson and, well, he’s ready to hit the reset button.
Nelson left for Rostock, Germany on Monday to prepare for preseason camp as his team, the Seawolves, move up to Germany’s first pro basketball division.
This is a big deal as Nelson signed a two-year deal as the franchise navigates its way into the top league, letting several players go after last season’s championship.
Nelson also had a big performance in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the second game in which he scored 23 against defending champion Boeheim’s Army. The Nerd Team, Nelson’s squad, won two games before being ousted by Blue Collar U in the Round of 16. Blue Collar U eventually won the tournament and $1 million first prize.
Nelson’s team opens on Oct. 9.
Jags coach high on PerryJaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked about re-signing E.J. Perry, after he was released last month. He waxed poetic on his current fourth quarterback.
“He was with us all spring. We had time invested in him,” said Pederson. “In E.J., we had a guy we liked coming out of the draft and brought him in here, smart kid, sharp kid. He’s healthy now and ready to go.”
Perry was one of the Jaguars’ top undrafted free agent additions. He is currently behind Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton.
“Again, the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do,” Pederson said during rookie minicamp in May.
“When you can get a guy like (Perry) in here, we loved his tape. He was a guy that we even had (quarterbacks coach) Mike McCoy, (assistant quarterbacks coach) Andrew Breiner, some of my assistant coaches talk to prior to the draft and had some meeting time with him and just get to know him a little bit. Then we were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”
Oppenheim in Korn Ferry ‘playoffs’Andover’s Rob Oppenheim gets a second shot at his 2023 PGA Tour Card over the next three weekends in the Korn Ferry playoffs.
Oppenheim finished the regular season ranked 45th in points with the top 25 getting their PGA Tour cards for next year.
Oppenheim opens on Thursday in Idaho in the Albertson’s Boise Open. It is followed by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Those that finish in the top 25 through these three events will also get their PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.
Oppenheim has qualified for the PGA Tour three times, twice by winning a spot in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.