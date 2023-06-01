HILLIES SURVIVE
The Haverhill High volleyballers had one of those days in their Round of 32 Division 1 State Tournament opener on Thursday.
The good news is, the Hillie survived, knocking off Taunton, 15-13, in the decisive fifth set.
“It was a frustrating day for us, and give Taunton credit,” said coach Vin Pettis, whose 12th-seeded Hillies now await the winner of Saint John’s Prep and Malden in the Round of 16. “Down the stretch, they kind of all pulled together and pulled it out. Nothing was easy.”
Ryan Difloures had a couple big kills to finally put the gritty Tigers away.
Gabe Batista was huge up front in the middle for the 15-5 Hillies.
BALANCE NOT ENOUGH
The Pelham girls, seeded seventh, played their game, featuring balance up front, but bowed out in the Division III lacrosse quarters to No. 2 Saint Thomas, 18-8.
Ella Desimone scored three times, making it 33 on the year. Taylor Galgay had a pair to finish up with 53 this year.
Hannah Deschene (31 on year), Kate Burke (28) and Sophia Joncas (25) all scored in the loss as well.
The good news? Burke, Joncas and the freshman DeSimone will all be back in 2024.
SUPER TOUGH IN THE THIRD
The final score, a 4-1 Central Catholic Round of 32 girls tennis win over Belmont, might look comfortable. Make no mistake, the Raiders were super tough in this one when it counted.
Kaya Asmar, at third singles, and the first doubles team of Alessandra Sacchetti and Brooke Hillis each proved up to the task when pushed to the third and decisive set, locking down the win for the Raiders.
DANGEROUS DUO
The Desmarais brothers of Windham just don’t want their careers together to end.
Senior Bryan had a pair of goals and younger brother, Matt, had a handful, helping lift the Jaguars to the Division II first round win over Pembroke, 16-4.
Windham, the four seed, will be back home on Saturday (5 p.m.) in the D-II state quarterfinals.
NHIAA VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS SET
The New Hampshire boys volleyball state tourney pairings were announced on Sunday, and three area clubs have made the cut.
Tenth-seeded Salem, No. 8 Timberlane and No. 3 Windham, the returning state finalists, will battle it out as play opens on Friday.
In the first round, Timberlane hosts No. 9 Keene, Friday at 4:30, while Saturday morning at 11:30, it will be Salem at No. 7 Souhegan.
MASS. GIRLS GOLF NOTE
The MIAA’s North-Central-West Girls Golf Sectional was held this week.
Andover’s Kathryn Ventura tied for 16th with a 7-over par round of 80. North Andover’s Callie Dias tied for 24th at 85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.