Bob Adiconis tribute
There was a nice tribute at halftime of Sunday's North Andover High girls basketball game against Lincoln-Sudbury.
They held a ceremony honoring the career and life of long-time North Andover resident, coach and youth sports organizer Bob Adiconis, who passed away in November.
Adiconis was legendary in his support of boys and girls in town for over four decades, especially his work with the NA Booster Club.
Local “celebs” Terry Holland (Stachey’s owner), Mike McVeigh (former NAHS boys coach), Bob Parker (former NAHS girls and youth coach), Rick Gorman (Youth Center), Bill McCarthy (formerly of Booster Club) and Sean Daley (Booster Club) attended.
A plaque was dedicated in his name.
Nelson by the numbers
Local L.A. Lakers scout Jeff Nelson had an interesting tweet on the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death.
He wrote:
Taught math for 35 years (at Reading High) always told numbers can do funny things … Kobe Bryant wore #24 passed away 24 months ago … Lakers record today 24-24 just crazy.
Wow. That's interesting.
Middleton in Newburyport
Former Bruins great Rick Middleton will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Newburyport Elks on 25 Low St.
Middleton will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon for $10, which includes free inscription.
For more information go to www.cardshows.net.
Morris MASCAC Athlete of Week
Bridgewater State sophomore Dimetri Morris of North Andover has been selected as the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) men's track athlete of the Week.
Morris won the 60-meter hurdles at the Springfield College Massasoit Classic with a career-best time of 8.38 seconds. He qualified for both the Division 3 New England Championships and NEICAAA Championships.
Morris ranks 18th in NCAA Division III and fourth in New England.
Free swim lessons
The Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence with a grant to provide free swimming lessons.
Lessons are one day a week for an hour, and last for eight weeks, and include water safety with a certified instructor. The classes follow COVID protocols with no more than 12 kids in the pool and assigned lanes for each swimmer.
Lessons are Monday/Wednesday (4-5 p.m.) and Tuesday/Thursday (5–6 p.m.).
If you have a child aged 7-14 interested, call 978-683-2747 for more information.
