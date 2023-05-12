Timberlane’s Keogh to Merrimack
Merrimack College women’s soccer, one of the powerhouse programs at the school, announced its incoming freshmen class in the fall and one of its headliners is Timberlane Regional senior Bella Keogh.
The 5-foot-5 Keogh, of Plaistow, N.H., comes in as a scoring forward. She also plays for Seacoast United.
She is two-time All-American and two-time All-New England Region, finishing with 78 career goals.
Keogh is on the young side, only 17, turning 18 in late August.
She plans to study business.
Merrimack no-hits, sweeps Maine
Merrimack College baseball faced America East power UMaine three times this spring in midweek games. and on Wednesday they finished off the three-game sweep with a combined no-hitter.
It was only the second no-hitter in program history, 1-0. The Warrior pitchers were Casey Hegan, Zach Broderick, James Borsari, Damon Fuller, Dawson Logie, Michael Dragon, and Jack Collins.
Only two runners reached base for Maine, one hit-by-pitch and the other a fielding error.
Merrimack, 19-26 and 12-12 in conference play, has now won nine of its last 10, currently tied for the sixth and final NEC Tourney playoff spot with three games each remaining versus Fairleigh Dickinson and Sacred Heart.
Hegan grandson of MLB catcher
By the way, starting pitcher Casey Hegan, is grandson of former major leaguer, Mike Hegan, a former catcher who lived parts of his childhood in Lynn.
Casey, a junior, pitched three perfect innings against Maine, getting three strikeouts.
Kattar return Boston in August?
In a perfect world, Calvin Kattar would love to return from his ACL tear last November when the UFC plans to come to the T.D. Garden on Aug. 19.
Kattar is currently rehabbing in Las Vegas and says he is ahead of schedule.
He will remain there for at least another 10 days as his younger teammate, New England Cartel lightweight Nick Fiore (155 pounds) meets Chase Hooper in the undercard on May 20, in Las Vegas.
“I’m getting great work out here,” said the Methuen native. “I’d love to be ready for Boston in August, but that’s going to tough. We’ll wait and see.”
Oppenheim return soon
Rob Oppenheim, who has been recovering for six months following labrum surgery in his right shoulder, is expected to return the Korn Ferry Tour later this month possibly in Knoxville, Tenn. on May 25.
The 42-year-old has started playing in few mini-tour events, one and two-day tournaments, trying to build up to four-plus rounds, including Pro-Ams.
Over the previous six years he has split duties between the Korn Ferry (Web.com) and PGA Tours.
Another Herrion in our midst
UMass Lowell men’s basketball added a familiar name to its coaching staff in Ryan Herrion. His dad, Bill, and uncle Tom, both played at Merrimack College in the 1980s and then both later became successful Div. 1 coaches.
In fact, Ryan, played and coached under his dad, Bill, at the University of New Hampshire.
Methuen Legion tryouts
Methuen Legion Baseball will hold tryouts for the 2023 season on May 13 at Methuen High at 5 p.m.
There will be senior and junior teams again this year. All players born in 2004 and later are eligible.
Players should pre-register by sending name, address, school, year of graduation and date of birth to methuenlegion@yahoo.com.
