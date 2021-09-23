Johnson-NAHS Hall of Fame Induction
The Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30th at DiBurro’s Restaurant in Bradford. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Inductees include Len Annaloro, Donna (Lagana) Silva, Don Marinelli, Mike McVeigh, James Connolly, Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky, Harry MacPherson, Vinnie Valentino and the 1984-85 State Finalist Varsity Hockey Team. Tickets for the event will be on sale from Oct, 4-15. They can be purchased ($50 each) at the NAHS Athletic Department (8 a.m.—2 p.m.), at Stachey’s Restaurant at 9 High Street in North Andover, or by emailing Susan Sturtevant (susan_sturtevant@yahoo.com) or calling her at 978-374-0598.
Rep. Trahan supporting NIL deals
Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03), a former Division I volleyball player, issued the following statement regarding the newly announced hearing on college athletes’ name, image, and likeness rights on September 30th in the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, which she sits on:
“For far too long, college athletes have been forced to scrape by in a system based on the guise of amateurism while executives, conferences, and colleges pocketed billions. After finally succumbing to overwhelming public pressure, varying state laws, and a scathing Supreme Court decision, that system has rightly changed.”
“While the NCAA’s change of position is better late than never, their decades-long refusal to budge from what was clearly an untenable stance has left everyone in college athletics scrambling. Most alarmingly, athletes now face a patchwork of regulations across state lines. Federal action is necessary to create a standard that preserves college athletes’ right to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness no matter the state they’re in.”
Gorman pulls off TMF event
Former Methuen High basketball star Michael Gorman, who later played at Anna Maria College, pulled off an event last Saturday night to help those in need. Gorman, who started The Movement Family, back while he was in college in which they help the homeless and those with drug addiction, hosted an event on Saturday night at The Claddagh in Lawrence to raise money.
And raise they did to the tune of nearly $10,000.
“I couldn’t have been happier with the result,” said Gorman, of Methuen. “It meant the world to me.”
Many of his former teammates as well as locals who read about his cause in The Eagle-Tribune last week attended and helped make the night a big success.
EJ IV, Edwards big weekends coming
To say this is a big weekend for two local quarterbacks playing college football is an understatement.
Ex-Andover High great E.J. Perry IV and ex-Central Catholic star Bret Edwards have a lot to play for this weekend.
Perry’s Brown team faces off with Harvard and Edwards goes against ACC’s University of Pittsburgh.
Both are two of the best QBs in New England. Perry was 37-for-61 for 344 yards in a loss to URI last weekend, adding two TDs and two interceptions.
Edwards was 22-for-37 with 229 yards and two TDs. Both have pro potential, which will be on display as both teams will be decent-sized underdogs.
Tom Brady Sr. will be in Foxborough
Tom Brady Sr., who partook in an event called “Raising a Champion” with The Eagle-Tribune back in 2016 at Northern Essex Community college, was on record this past week blaming Bill Belichick for the breakup with his son, Tom Brady.
Well Tom Sr. said he will be at Gillette Stadium for the tilt on Oct. 3 at 4:25 p.m., which some believe will have the most viewers ever for a regular season game.
“We will definitely be there,” said Tom Sr.
