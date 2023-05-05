Keady Norton to coach national team
North Andover resident Liz Keady Norton, currently the head women’s ice hockey coach at Dartmouth College, will serve as head coach of the 2024 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team.
The 2024 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship is set for Jan. 6-14 in Switzerland.
Keady Norton takes over the head coaching duties after serving as an assistant coach for the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team where she helped lead the team to a bronze medal in Sweden.
She has served as the head coach of the Dartmouth College women’s ice hockey team since 2021-22 and in her first season led the Big Green to its highest win total since 2015. She is a 2008 graduate of Princeton and played on the 2004 U22 National team.
Keady Norton is married to IPFitness’ Walter Norton.
Nelson season probably over
Tyler Nelson’s achilles tendinitis, which he’s been dealing with since the beginning of the new year, has probably ended his season with the German First Division team, the Rostock Seawolves.
Nelson has had quite a season helping the Seawolves get to the First Division last year.
Nelson averaged 14.5 points while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
Rostock is 15-17 and currently in 9th place with only two games remaining. The top 8 teams make the playoffs.
Bruins announcers in Methuen
Boston Bruins TV announcers Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will be in Methuen on Sun., May 21, at the monthly sports card show at VFW Hall.
Edwards and Brickley will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon at the 26 River Street location in Methuen.
The autographs cost $15 and $25 for two.
There will be 40 dealer tables of sports memorabilia from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission to the show is $2, free for those under 9.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
Goodman stars on USA sled hockey
Andover’s Kane Goodman, 20, had himself a nice tournament last weekend for the U.S. Men’s Development Sled Hockey Team, which went 3-0 in its three-game series against Canada.
In the opener, Goodman, who was born paralyzed at birth, got the scoring underway in the second period and then assisted another goal for a 2-0 lead. USA won 3-0.
USA won 5-0 and 2-0 to close out the series.
Corrigan named to first team
Merrimack College senior lacrosse defender Kelly Corrigan upped her game this senior season and was honored by the Northeast Conference for it. Corrigan, of North Andover, was named All-NEC first team.
Teammate Olivia Valdez, of Tarrytown, N.Y., was also a Merrimack first-teamer.
Corrigan was a captain this past season and noted for forcing 25 turnovers and picking up 35 ground balls. She also had two goals and seven assists.
