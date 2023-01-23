MVC TRACK LEADERS
The stellar website mvctrackstats.com has released the latest Merrimack Valley Conference leaders in each event for the current indoor track season, in and out of MVC meets, and a number of local athletes are leading the way.
For the girls, Andover star Molly Kiley leads in the 1,000 (3:01.33) and mile (5:08.52). Haverhill’s Brenna Corcoran is first in the 600 (1:39.19), Andover’s Ashley Sheldon leads in the 55 hurdles (8.78) and Central’s Macy Daigle leads the high jump (5-4). Central is tops in the 4x400 (4:10.70) and Haverhill leads the 4x800 (10:08.69).
For the boys, Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo Catala leads the 300 (35.70), Andover’s Neil Chowdhury tops the 600 (1:23.82) and Camden Reiland leads the 1,000 (2:34.01). North Andover’s Zach Traficante tops the high jump (6-2), Scarlet Knight Caleb Agbor leads the long jump (20-10.5) and Central Catholic’s Thomas Galusha tops the shot put (47-0.5). North Andover leads the 4x100 (1:33.24) and 4x400 (3:34.56).
LOCAL RECRUIT CONNECTION
Merrimack College football picked up an intriguing recruit recently in linebacker Paris Lenon from the Williston Northampton School (Easthampton, Mass.), the son of former NFL player (and briefly Patriot) Paris Lenon.
Who was the younger Paris’ head coach at Williston? Former Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Tommy Beaton, a football/basketball/baseball great for Pentucket Regional. Beaton has coached the Wildcats for seven years.
PARADIS AVOIDS STORM
Jackson Paradis of Kingston, N.H. — who was a redshirt for the University of Buffalo football in the fall — barely avoided experiencing the devastating snow storms that hit the Buffalo area in December.
Paradis and his Bulls teammates were preparing for the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. when the storms hit.
“We departed for our bowl game hours before the major storm hit,” he said. “I know the Buffalo community was hit extremely hard and we kept our prayers with them while playing for a championship.”
UMPIRING CLASSES
Interested in umpiring baseball? Classes begin Jan. 23, and continue every Monday until Feb. 20. They will be held in person at St. Michael’s School in North Andover. The exam is Feb. 27.
Ron Annand and Scott Young are the instructors. Interested candidates reach out to Scott at scott.young@gmail.com or 978-590-3262. Successful completion of the class will make you a certified Umpire for Massachusetts Baseball Umpires Association (MBUA) also the Greater Lawrence Baseball Umpires Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.