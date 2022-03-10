L.J. Figueroa nets 28 in G-League
Lawrence native L.J. Figueroa has continued to make his mark in the professional ranks as a member of the Golden State Warriors G League team in Santa Cruz, Ca.
L.J. hit for a game-high 28 points on 8 of 17 shooting, including 4 of 9 from the 3-point arc. He also had 10 rebounds.
Making the story even better, scouts and an NBA general manager were on site for L.J.’s big game for the Ignite.
Trip to see Papi’s induction
Rite Way Travel of Methuen is offering Merrimack Valley and southern N.H. David Ortiz fans the chance of a lifetime, to witness, in personm, the induction of Ortiz into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The trip will be by bus, leaving July 22 and returning on July 24, includes the round trip via motor coach, two nights at Hampton Inn (Schenectady, N.Y.), daily breakfast, admission to the Hall of Fame Museum, a Saturday parade, admission to Induction Ceremony on Sunday.
The cost is $349 per person, double occupancy, or $499 if one person. A deposit of $150 is required and final payment by June 10.
For more info call 978-682-3245 or go to the Website www.ritewaytravelagency.com.
Tyler Nelson explodes for 29
Speaking of pro basketball players with local connections, Bradford’s Tyler Nelson, who starred at both Central Catholic and Fairfield University, went off last Friday with 29 points for the Rostock Seawolves of the German Second Division.
Nelson was 8 for 18 on 3-pointers to lead the Seawolves, which are in first place. He also leads the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game.
Nelson’s next game is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EST. You can watch the game like by going to the schedule and clicking the TV icon: https://seawolves.de/seawolves/spielplan-2021-2022
Merrimack-Lowell at 4:30 on Saturday
The Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals have a nice local flare to it this weekend at UMass Lowell hosts long-time rival Merrimack College on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
There is another game at 4:30 p.m., B.U. at UConn. The other two games are later with Providence at UMass Amherst at 7 p.m. and Boston College at Northeastern University at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for the Merrimack-Lowell game at Tsongas Arena. The cost is $18 to $25. They can be purchased online at https://tsongascenter.evenue.net/.
Shawn Thornton in Newburyport
Former Bruins tough guy and Stanley Cup champ Shawn Thornton will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., March 20.
He will be part of the monthly card show at 25 Low Street in Newburyport, signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs are $20 each with inscriptions $5 each.
The show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
