TITLE FOR GORIS
Congrats to Lawrence High grad Brandon Goris, who scored seven points on 3 of 3 shooting in 15 minutes off the bench to help Worcester State over Westfield State in the MASCAC mens hoop title game. The junior added three steals and two assists.
The league title was the first since 1994 for Worcester State, which now awaits the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.
Friday at Rochester, Worcester State plays against Middlebury college in its NCAA opener.
Another NCAA D-3 event with some local flavor will take place at Keene State in New Hampshire, where the Owls will be hosting.
Keene plays Baruch on Friday at 5:30.
Methuen’s Nick Napolitano is a student assistant coach at Keene State.
CHIP BACK IN BASEBALL
It was terrific to bump into a couple legends of coaching, Chip Dunn and Brian Urquhart.
Each was a pioneer in local wrestling circles, Dunn at Haverhill High and Urquhart at Methuen High.
Dunn, who lives in Andover, remains active in coaching at Phillips Academy.
He will add baseball assistant coach to his already loaded slate with football and wrestling.
Dunn joins new baseball head coach Chris Powers, who replaces longtime boss Kevin Graber.
Powers spent 12 successful seasons as the boss at Pingree School before his most recent stint at the Landon School in Maryland.
Per usual, Dunn was playing things close to the vest but he notes that Vandy commit/potential No. 1 pick Thomas White and the boys are already working hard and raring to go this spring.
MAT MILESTONE FOR JAMES’ PROTÉGÉ
Great moment at the Massachusetts All-State Wrestling Meet on Saturday before the finals.
The coaches honored milestone winners from around the state.
Methuen High coach Bill James handed out the plaque to King Philip Regional’s John Adams.
Adams recently celebrated his 200th career coaching victory.
The connection?
Adams wrestled for James at Ipswich High School years ago. Congrats to all involved.
NECC MEN HIT ROAD
The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team, ranked third nationally, looks to keep the parade rolling this weekend, traveling to Holyoke Community College for the Region 21/East District Championships.
The 29-1 Knights play 15-10 Mass Bay Community College in the first semifinal on Saturday. The other semifinal pits 19-9 Roxbury Community College against 15-10 Quinsigamond Community College.
The championship game will be played on Sunday at Holyoke CC.
BCA BOYS REACH SEMIS
Bradford Christian Academy’s boys basketball team opened the New England Pre School AA playoffs with a resounding “home” win over Kimball Union, 69-45. Kur Teng led the winners with 23.
Saturday at 5 p.m. on their home court at the Plaistow, N.H., YMCA (formerly the RAC), BCA hosts Cushing Academy in the NE Prep AA semifinals.
The title game would be Sunday at Western New England University.
GOLF SHOW AT GILLETTE
The Northeast Golf Show is slated for March 17-19 in the Patriots practice bubble behind Gillette Stadium.
Mass Golf will be represented at the show, as will the First Tee program.
General admission tickets at $14 if purchased ahead and $16 at the venue, but you can save $5 by using the promo code MASSGOLF5.
