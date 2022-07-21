Guzman stars in class too at NECC
Four Northern Essex Community College student-athletes have earned All-Academic honors for the 2021-22 academic year by the NJCAA, including soccer player Jesus Guzman of Lawrence.
In order to be eligible for the award, student-athletes must maintain a grade point average of 3.60 or higher and successfully complete a minimum of 24 credits during the year.
Based on the overall grade point average for the year student-athletes are named either First (4.0), Second (3.8-3.99) or Third Team (3.6-3.79) All-Academic.
Of the Knights four selections a pair were named to the second team, while two others earned third team recognition.
On the second team were Todd Tringale (Saugus) and Kyle Hsu (Brookline, NH) from the Knights baseball team, Guzman and Jack Latauskas (Byfield) of the men’s soccer team both earned third team accolades.
Guzman, who was the stalwart on the backline for the Knights soccer program in the fall as he started all 13 games in which he saw action. He recorded a 3.82 GPA for the year while also earning a sport on the Region 21 All-Region second team in the fall. He plans to continue his academic career in the UMass-Lowell.
NECC hosts golf tourney for athletic
The Northern Essex Community College Department of Athletics will hosts its 5th annual golf tournament on Mon., Aug. 29 at the Renaissance Golf Club located in Haverhill.
There are openings for players, sponsors and those that would donate for the popular tournament raffle.
Proceeds will benefit the college’s growing athletic department, which has produced 31 All-Americans and an additional 49 Academic All-Americans and, since 2010, have captured 13 NJCAA Region XXI Championships. The baseball program has made seven trips to the NJCAA World Series.
For more information visit the website at www.necc.mass.edu/golf or contact Dan Blair, Director of Athletics, at dblair@necc.mass.edu or at 978-556-3820.
Raycroft signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins Rookie of the Year and current analyst on NESN, Andrew Raycroft, will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sun., July 24.
Raycroft will be signing at the monthly card show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions.
The card show is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables offering sports cards, supplies, POKEMAN graded cards and other memorabilia.
Admission to the show is $2. Children under 9 are free.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or send email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
Melillo leaves Hillies’ softball
Haverhill High softball coach Kara Melillo has decided to step down after six seasons on the job.
Melillo, who is a guidance counselor in the Haverhill Schools system, will be giving birth to her first child next month. She is expected to continue as the Reading High girls basketball coach.
Juggling both high-profile positions with the new child coming was going to be too much. The former Merrimack College star guided the Hillies softball squad to a state tourney berth this past spring.
Haverhill athletic director Tom O’Brien expects to post for a replacement in the fall.
