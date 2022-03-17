Tampa signs ex-Merrimack defenseman
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed college free agent defenseman Declan Carlile of Merrimack College to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Carlile, 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, has seven goals and 24 points in 35 games during his current junior season for Merrimack, ranking fifth overall on the Warriors for scoring and first among defensemen.
The left-shooting defenseman has recorded 13 goals and 56 points in three seasons at Merrimack. Carlile was a Hobey Baker Award nominee as a sophomore in 2020-21 and a NCAA statistical champion with 3.14 blocked shots per game, finishing the season with at least one blocked shot in every contest. As a freshman, Carlile was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for Hockey East Rookie of the Year.
The 21-year-old Carlile is a native of Hartland, Mich. He will report to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 AHL season on an amateur tryout.
Oppenheim opens with 4-under
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim got off to a nice start after the Korn Ferry Tour had a one-month hiatus, returning this week for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in Broussard, La.
Oppenheim carded four consecutive birdies at one point and finish the day with a 4-under 67.
Oppenheim, who resides with his wife and two children in Orlando, currently ranks 30th overall in the Korn Ferry Money List. At the end of this season, the top 25 earn their 2023 PGA Tour cards.
He will tee off in Round 2 on Friday at 10 a.m. EST.
NECC hires cross country coach
Northern Essex Community College has hired David Tousignant as men’s and women’s cross-country coach. Tousignant will officially begin his duties at the college on Mon., March 21.
Tousignant has 17 years of track and field and cross-country coaching experience at the high school level in the Merrimack Valley. He is currently a member of the track and field coaching staff at Billerica Memorial High School. Prior to Billerica, he has spent time on the staffs at Greater Lowell Technical High School, Burlington and Tewksbury High Schools and Notre Dame Academy.
He has been the head coach of three different high school cross-country programs at Innovation Academy (Tyngsborough), Matignon High School and Lexington Christian Academy.
Merrimack’s Minor honoredMerrimack College men’s basketball junior forward Jordan Minor was named to the 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District second team on Tuesday. The Warriors are included in District 15 along with all of the teams in the Northeast Conference, as well as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
During the 2021-22 season the Warriors played six games against national tournament qualifying teams. On the stage against the best the country had to offer, Minor averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, including a 17-point performance against overall number one seed Gonzaga back in December.
The Kingston, Mass. native averaged 15.1 points per game during the season and scored 20+ points eight different occasions, including a career-high 28 points against Central Connecticut State University back in early February.
Thornton in Newburyport
Former Bruins tough guy and Stanley Cup champ Shawn Thornton will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., March 20 from 10 a.m. until noon, costing $20 per autograph, $5 for each inscription.
The show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia. Admission is $2, free for children under 9.
