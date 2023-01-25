LOADED METHUEN INVITATIONAL SATURDAY
Coach Bill James calls it, “arguably the toughest one-day, in-season tournament in the state.”
It would certainly be tough to dispute.
James’ Rangers — a sparkling 28-0 with titles at the Framingham and Wakefield tournaments — host the 20-team Methuen Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Klimas Fieldhouse.
And more than a handful of power players are heading to Ranger Road, including Salem, N.H.
Nick Eddy’s Blue Devils are rolling, too, with championships at their own Blue Devil Classic and the Nashua South Tournament.
Five of the six New England states will be represented in the field, including Xavier of Connecticut, the 2021 champ, and Vermont traditional power Mount Anthony.
Natick, Minnechaug Regional, Springfield Central and Tewksbury all are off to solid seasons and should figure on the podium in multiple weight classes.
The host team has been straight fire all winter, though.
Rangers with the best chances to win/place include: Antonio Rios, 27-6 record, 106 pounds; Dom Gangi, 33-0, 113; Joe Tavares, 23-6, 120; Anthony DeMaio, 30-4, 126; Noah Beshara, 27-6, 138; Vinnie DeMaio, 32-1, 145; Jeydany Ortega, 21-9, 152; Joe Bolduc, 29-1, 170; Shane Eason 28-4, 182; Jareil Julio, 15-6, 220;
Josirus Gomez, 21-4, 285.
“This will be a big step up in competition and depth because of how good most of these teams are,” said James, pointing to the test that lies ahead.
Wrestling begins at 9:30 on Saturday morning. The semifinals are slated tentatively for 12:30 with the finals following around 2 p.m.
HEAVYWEIGHTS HIT WINDHAM
Interesting quote from boxing promoter Dmitriy Salita about heavyweight contender Otto Wallin:
“Otto Wallin is the most avoided and feared fighter in the heavyweight division.”
Friday night at Castleton on Windham, Wallin (24-1 with the only loss coming to world champ Tyson Fury) headlines a Boston Pro Boxing card in an eight-round battle scheduled with Mexico’s Helaman Olguin.
The card represents an opportunity for area fight fans to get a look at a world heavyweight title challenger, up close and personal.
For more info on tickets, go to boxingnh.com.
WINNER, WINNER
Those of you who paid close attention might have been able to make the trip across the border to cash in on my picks at the Draft Kings Sportsbook in Seabrook.
My selection of one player to score a TD in each of the four NFL games turned a tidy profit when the Giants’ Matt Breida struck pay dirt with a tidy +750 return.
Only two NFL playoff games this week, but we will try to stay on that roll.
Our guy with the 49ers, backup tight end Juaun Jennings, didn’t deliver last week but let’s stick with him. He’s at +475 to strike against the Eagles.
In the AFC title game, I like Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow at +320.
Good luck to all.
