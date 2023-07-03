Hockey matriarch passes
We lost a Merrimack Valley matriarch last week with the passing of Martha Heinze.
Martha was the great mother of three great hockey players — Peter (UMass Lowell), Andy (Merrimack) and Steven (Boston College) — all of whom started in college.
Youngest son, Steven, later played 12 years in the NHL, including nine with the Bruins.
She was born in Lawrence, later marrying Norm Heinze, before settling in North Andover.
She is also survived by her pride and joy, her nine grandchildren.
Martha came from an athletic family herself, the Fosters of North Andover, including her brothers Alan, Brendan (“Beep”), Steve and sister Trisha.
Family and friends called on Mrs. Heinze on Saturday. Donations can be made to the pulmonary fibrosis foundation (Pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Another scholarship for Buckley
Phillips Andover grad Kiley Buckley picked up another scholarship as she heads to Stanford University in the fall.
The 2022-23 Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year copped $1,000 for the honor. The past week she also was bestowed a $5,000 scholarship from “Beyond Type 1,” the global diabetes nonprofit co-founded by music artist Nick Jonas.
Buckley was diagnosed with diabetes at age 11 and has said she hopes to some day work in the medical field dealing with the disease.
“I thank diabetes for giving me the direction, purpose and drive to define a career studying, researching, treating and curing this dreaded disease,” Buckley said. “It has shown me that I have the emotional strength and resolve to seize more opportunities, emerge stronger, learn and grow.”
Merrimack’s Copponi drafted by Edmonton
Merrimack sophomore forward Matt Copponi was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round of the NHL Draft (No. 216 overall) on Thursday in Nashville.
Copponi becomes the first Merrimack player drafted since Alex Jefferies, Zach Uens, and Hugo Ollas were all drafted in 2020. Ollas was not committed to Merrimack at the time he was drafted.
Copponi is the second Merrimack player drafted by the Oilers, following former defenseman Kyle Bigos, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2009 draft.
Including the NHL Supplemental Draft, which no longer exists, Copponi becomes the 30th Merrimack player drafted by an NHL club.
Copponi finished his sophomore season with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists).
Merrimack gets ‘06 commit
Merrimack received a commitment from ‘06 forward Gryphon Bucci recently. According to Mike McMahon of The Mack Report, Bucci is a shifty forward from Ontario who has played for the Boston Hockey Academy for the past three seasons.
This season for the 16U team, Bucci had 127 points (47g-80a) in 75 games. He also had five points (1g-4a) for the 18U team in two games. Last month, Watson-Bucci was drafted by the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL Entry Draft.
Neutral Zone scouts Ian Moran and Brendan Collins talked about Bucci after he was drafted on their draft show.
Based on his age, McMahon projects Bucci as a 2025 recruit. Scouts agree that he has to add some size. Still, his speed, shiftiness, skill level, and offensive production at the AAA level make him a fun prospect to follow over the next few seasons as he advances through junior hockey.
