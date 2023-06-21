Local umps work D2 state softball final
It was a big day for the Merrimack Valley at the Mass. D1 and D2 softball state championships on Sunday.
Not only did Central Catholic make its first state final appearance in the first game, but three locals, all Lawrence natives, took the three umpire positions for the D2 game, Tewksbury versus Burlington.
Jack Gilhooly of Methuen, Steve Misserville of Salem, N.H., and Phil Cultrera of Methuen were the umpires. Burlington won the exciting, back-and-forth game in extra innings, 10-9.
The trio are all regulars in the Merrimack Valley Conference, combining for over 100 years of umpiring experience.
One cool thing was Central Catholic girls basketball coach/assistant athletic director Casey Grange hung around after Central’s loss to watch Gilhooly, her step-dad, umpire the D2 game.
NBA scout runs shooting clinic
Local NBA scout Jeff Nelson will be running the Cedardale Health and Fitness Shooting Clinics over three different weeks this summer: July 10-13, July 24-27 and Aug. 7-10. The camps run Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for boys and girls entering grades three through 12.
The cost is $175. Contact Nelson at 978-314-8586.
Terry O’Reilly in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins great Terry O’Reilly, whose No. 24 has been retired, will be in Methuen on June 25, at the monthly sports card show at VFW Hall.
O’Reilly will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon at the 26 River Street location in Methuen.
The autographs cost $20 with $5 inscriptions. Photo ops cost $5.
There will be 40 dealer tables of sports memorabilia from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission to the show is $2, free for those under 9.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
Ex-Central catcher considers transfer
Former Central Catholic star catcher Matt Maloney, of Windham, N.H., a 2021 graduate, recently entered the transfer portal after playing two years at the University of Dayton.
He says he has heard from several big Division 1 programs and expects to make a decision soon.
After a nice freshman year, hitting .248, he upped it to .297 with 145 at bats. He had three homers as well.
The catching position is highly recruited in these parts. He was ranked the No. 1 player in N.H. his senior year.
Mike Yaz another 3-run HR in 10th
He did it again. Andover native and San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski clubbed a long, three-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres, 7-4, late on Monday night, to earn the walkoff win.
Five days earlier, the 32-year-old belted a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Cardinals, in St. Louis, 8-5.
Yaz is hitting .257 with 10 homers and an OPS of .806.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.