Lupoli a tackling machine
Former Phillips Andover star Sal Lupoli Jr. is off to a great start in his junior year for the Bentley University football team, now 1-1.
The Chelmsford native has 24 tackles through two games as the defense’s middle linebacker.
He had 13 tackles in the opening weekend loss, 17-16, to Lock Haven. On Saturday, he added 11 more stops to the ledger, including two for a loss in Bentley’s 41-20 thrashing of Pace University.
Bentley plays to Post University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
McGillivray hosts ‘Run Medford’
Long-time area race director Dave McGillivray, who directs the Boston Marathon and Feaster Five, will be taking his craft to his old home town.
McGillivray is hosting the first annual Run Medford 5K and 8K on Sunday. He was born in Medford and later was class valedictorian at the high school.
It includes a Kids Fun Run at 11 a.m., Adaptive Athletes at 11:30 a.m., a high school mile at noon, the Mayor’s Celebrity Mile at 12:30 p.m. and the 5K/8K races at 1 p.m.
You can enter on-line at www.runmedford.com or on the morning of the races. The first 1,000 participants will receive a sports tech T-shirt, a finisher’s medal, drink tickets to the post-race party and a copy of David McGillivray’s “Running Across America.”
The kids race and mile race cost $10 to enter. The 5K/8K cost $45.
Bertagna honored by Hockey East
Former Hockey East Association Commissioner Joe Bertagna has been named the recipient of the 2022 Joe Concannon Award, it was announced today at the league’s media day, held at the TD Garden. The prestigious honor, named in 2001 in memory of beloved Boston Globe sportswriter Joe Concannon, is presented an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding body of work in covering and/or promoting the interests of the Hockey East Association.
Bertagna is entering his 40th season as a hockey league executive, serving as commissioner for ECAC Hockey for 15 years, leading Hockey East for 23, and is beginning his second as commissioner of the EHL in 2022-23. He is a native of Arlington, having launched his hockey career there as a goaltender for legendary coach Ed Burns. He went on to play goal for three other Hall of Fame coaches at Harvard University: Ralph “Cooney” Weiland, Tim Taylor and Billy Cleary.
Road trips to see PatsRite Way Travel Agency of Methuen has put together three trips for Patriots road games in New Jersey (N.Y. Jets) on Oct. 30, Arizona on Dec. 12, Las Vegas on Dec. 19.
The Jets trip will be via bus, leaving Sat. Oct. 29 costing $499 (double occupancy) or $649 (single), includes bus, hotel and tickets.
The Arizona trip versus the Cardinals goes from Dec. 9-13 costs $1,299 (double) or $1,699 (single), including flight, four nights hotel and tickets.
The Las Vegas trip versus the Raiders goes from Dec. 16-20, costs $1,099 (double) or $1,399 (single). Game ticket is not included.
For more info call 978-682-3245.
Donato signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato will be at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday, Oct. 2 for a signing at the monthly card show.
Donato will be at the show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $12.
Admission to the card show, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. is $2 (free for children). There are over 40 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia.
For more info send an email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
TopGolf comes back to Fenway
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour experience will return to Fenway Park from Nov. 5-9, for the second straight year.
Players hit golf balls at on-field targets staged at various distances. Utilizing Toptracer technology, each shot is traced and instantly scored. Players will tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels. Prior to Fenway Park.
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will visit Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in mid-October.
Tickets will go on sale on Fri., Aug. 5 on www.redsox.com/topgolf. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $70 per person for a bay of 6 people.
