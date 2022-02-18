McElroy in Holy Cross outfield
As noted here before, when it comes to Div. 1 athletes the Merrimack Valley it starts with baseball.
And last Sunday we wrote about several locals making their mark this weekend, as today officially opens the season, and we go to Holy Cross in Worcester for two really good ones.
Ex-North Andover High three-sport great Jake McElroy has focused on baseball and he’s become an everyday player in short time for the Crusaders, moving to the outfield.
He is joined by another North Andover native, fellow sophomore Matt Remley, who attended St. John’s Prep. who is expected to be starter on the mound when Holy Cross plays four games at Troy (Ala.) University.
We will be reporting on both this spring.
Asik’s national honorNorthern Essex Community College basketball star Mehmet Asik has been named National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Player of the Week for last week.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Turkey averaged 21.5 and 14.5 rebounds per game last week, and hit a buzzer-beater against Quinsigamond to help keep the Knights’ 11-game win streak alive.
For the season, Asik is averaging 13.4 point and 9.1 rebounds in 21 games for NECC (17-7).
Kyle is clutch
North Andover resident Kyle Webster has had a very nice senior season as one of the top rebounders in the state for St. John’s Prep basketball, averaging over 12 rebounds per game.
But it was his clutch shooting on Tuesday night at St. John’s Shrewsbury at the free throw line that saved the Prep.
Webster, who stars in football (left tackle) and baseball (first baseman) at SJP, was fouled after getting an offensive rebound with 0.1 seconds remaining and SJP down two points.
He calmly made both to force overtime, and the Prep dominated the extra four minutes.
Merrimack nets top recruit?Our Mike McMahon, who covers Merrimack College hockey, says he has learned the program received a commitment from 2003-born forward Jordan Hughesman. The Winnipeg native has not yet announced his commitment on social media.
Hughesman is a 6-foot-2 forward who is currently playing for the Selkirk Steelers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. In 35 games this season, Hughesman has 12 goals and 25 points for 37 points. He’s currently in the middle of an 18-game point streak.
Hughesman is projected for 2023 and will play another year of junior hockey next season. Once he arrives in North Andover, he’ll become the first Manitoba native on the Merrimack roster since Casey Guenther, who graduated in 2005. Guenther was a goaltender. The last skater from Manitoba to suit up for the Warriors was Rob Beck, who finished his career with 113 points (50 goals, 63 assists) before graduating in 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.