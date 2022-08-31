McGovern, Caron win N.H. 10-Miler
Paul McGovern, 63, of Methuen, and Nina Caron, 62, of Andover each took the top prize in their age group — 60 to 64 — at the N.H. 10 Miler in Amherst, N.H. on Saturday.
McGovern finished in 1:04:12, 123rd overall.
Caron finished in 1:20:22, 209th overall.
The duo both run for Whirlaway Racing Team, which also had several other top runners take home some hardware, including long-time Feaster Five champ Ruben Sanca, who was the overall winner at 51:13.
Salem, N.H.’s Sam Fazioli finished seventh overall in 52:17.
Merrimack’s Mejail earns 500thn class=”print_trim”}
A great story slid under the radar about 10 days ago when Merrimack College women’s soccer defeated Vermont University, 3-1, in their opener.
It was head coach Gabe Mejail’s 500th career win, all on the Merrimack sidelines the last 39 seasons.
He became the ninth coach in NCAA history to earn the 500-win milestone.
Mejail has led the Warriors to eight Northeast-10 regular season championships, six NE-10 Tournament titles, two ECAC titles and 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament — including an appearance in the Elite Eight in 1996.
Oppenheim needs ‘top 8’ this week{span class=”print_trim”}
We are down to the end of the line for Andover’s Rob Oppenheim, who will be playing in this weekend’s finale, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind.
Oppenheim has had two “solid” tournaments in the first two of the three tournament playoffs in which the top 25 point-getters receiving their 2023 PGA Tour cards.
Oppenheim finished tied for 34th on Sunday at the Nationwide event in Columbus, Ohio. The week before he was tied for 50th in the Albertson’s Boise Open.
Heading into the weekend he is 41st overall and needs a very good week to qualify for next year’s PGA Tour.
In last year’s finale Oppenheim missed the cut. In 2020 he finished tied for 33rd.
Based on projections it appears Oppenheim will need to finish in the top eight this weekend.
He has “graduated” from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour three times. Will it be a fourth?
Football referee classes begin
The Association of New England Football Officials (ANEFO) has just started conducting its annual certification course for those interested in officiating high school, prep school and youth football.
Registration was Mon., Aug. 29, but it’s not too late to join the classes at the Irish-American Club in Malden, which will continue over the next two months.
At the conclusion of the course an exam will be given. All those that pass will be certified.
For more info send an email to tjhooton@yahoo.com or call at 978-995-7156.{span class=”print_trim”}
A great story slid under the radar about 10 days ago when Merrimack College women’s soccer defeated Vermont University, 3-1, in their opener.
It was head coach Gabe Mejail’s 500th career win, all on the Merrimack sidelines the last 39 seasons.
He became the ninth coach in NCAA history to earn the 500-win milestone.
Mejail has led the Warriors to eight Northeast-10 regular season championships, six NE-10 Tournament titles, two ECAC titles and 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament -- including an appearance in the Elite Eight in 1996.
Oppenheim needs ‘top 8’ this week
We are down to the end of the line for Andover’s Rob Oppenheim, who will be playing in this weekend’s finale, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind.
Oppenheim has had two “solid” tournaments in the first two of the three tournament playoffs in which the top 25 point-getters receiving their 2023 PGA Tour cards.
Oppenheim finished tied for 34th on Sunday at the Nationwide event in Columbus, Ohio. The week before he was tied for 50th in the Albertson’s Boise Open.
Heading into the weekend he is 41st overall and needs a very good week to qualify for next year’s PGA Tour.
In last year’s finale Oppenheim missed the cut. In 2020 he finished tied for 33rd.
Based on projections it appears Oppenheim will need to finish in the top eight this weekend.
He has “graduated” from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour three times. Will it be a fourth?
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sept. 11.
Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, POKÉMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia available.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
TopGolf comes back to Fenway
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour experience will return to Fenway Park from Nov. 5 to 9, for the second straight year.
Players hit golf balls at on-field targets staged at various distances. Utilizing Toptracer technology, each shot is traced and instantly scored. Players will tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.