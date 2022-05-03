Merrimack hoops adds transfer
The Merrimack College men’s basketball team dipped into the transfer portal and committed point guard Jaylen Stinson from James Madison.
Stinson is a Philadelphia native who played at Archbishop Wood Catholic. According to one report, he’ll have four seasons of eligibility remaining which means he has been granted a redshirt season for this past season (his freshman year).
Stinson will join a Merrimack team in need of a point guard. Malik Edmead entered the portal two weeks ago and committed to Albany over the weekend. Mikey Watkins also entered the transfer portal but has not announced a commitment yet.
According to Mike McMahon of The Eagle-Tribune and The Mack Report: “This seems like a very good addition for a Merrimack team that was going to be hurting at the PG position after Edmead and Watkins transferred. Stinson could emerge as a starter right away.”
Ex-Merrimack goalie to AIC
Former Merrimack goaltender Troy Kobryn has committed to AIC out of the transfer portal. Kobryn had earned starting minutes as a freshman in 2019-20, appearing in a total of 19 games. But over the last two seasons, he fell behind Zachary Borgiel and Hugo Ollas on the depth chart.
Kobryn finished his Merrimack run with a 3.69 GAA and .882 save percentage in 23 appearances.
Accoring to Mike McMahon of The Mack Report: “This is a good fit for Kobryn, who will get a chance to earn starting time on an AIC roster that doesn’t return much experience. In fact, he has the most NCAA experience of any goalie on the roster. AIC is excited about Haas’ future, but Kobryn has a chance to play. If he stayed at Merrimack, it was becoming evident that he was going to be stuck behind Borgiel and Ollas on the depth chart.”
Merrimack will need a third goalie for insurance purposes if nothing else.
Sox-Cubs trip at WrigleyRiteway Travel of Methuen has put together a dream baseball trip for local fans when the Red Sox visit Chicago to play the Cubs on July 1-3.
Two packages are offered, including flight, hotel and tickets to the Friday and Saturday night games or the Saturday and Sunday games.
Based on double occupancy, including three nights at the famed Palmer House, cost $1,199 per person for the Friday and Saturday games or $1,299 for Saturday and Sunday games.
Children under 12 with two full-paying adults gets discount and a $300 fee added for a single.
For more info on the trip call 978-682-3245.
