Merrimack football to play Harvard
Merrimack College football will play at Harvard on Sept. 17. The matchup will mark the first meeting between the football programs, serving as Harvard’s season opener.
Harvard is entering their 29th season under head coach Tim Murphy, leading the Crimson to 9 Ivy League titles and record of 186-83.
The Crimson went 8-2 this past season and the Warriors finished 5-6 under coach Dan Curran.
Merrimack, which has yet to announce its 2022 schedule, will also play at Delaware State on Oct. 1.
Ex-Merrimack player, fan missed
Merrimack hockey lost a former player and long-time fan in Anthony Fragala, 90, of North Andover last week.
Born and raised in Lawrence, Tony graduated from Central Catholic High school in 1948. He graduated from Merrimack College in 1954 with a BS in Chemistry and played hockey. He earned a Master’s in Chemistry in 1955 from College of the Holy Cross. He was a staple at Merrimack games, including this year.
Merrimack recruit a record-breaker
This via our college hockey writer Mike McMahon, Zach Bookman broke another AJHL record over the weekend. Bookman broke the league record for most points in a season by a defenseman with his 101st point on Friday, passing Dave Babych who had 100 in the 1977-78 season.
Two weeks ago, Bookman broke the AJHL record for most assists in a season by a defenceman with his 75th assist of the season, breaking Gord Thibodeau’s record of 74 from the 1983-84 season.
Merrimack defenseman honored
Speaking of Merrimack defense, junior defenseman Zach Uens was named the Hockey East Defender of the Week. He notched a pair of assists in the Warriors’ win Saturday night at New Hampshire. Both of his helpers came just 90 seconds apart in the third period to help Merrimack build a cushion before its 4-3 victory.
The Belleville, Ontario native is now on a five-game point streak and ranks second on the team among defensemen with 17 points on one goal and 16 assists.
Merrimack closes the regular season this coming weekend with a home-and-home series against Northeastern. The Warriors head to Boston Friday, then the teams return to Lawler Rink Saturday for the rematch. Both games are set to start at 7:00 pm.
Kuchar turns it around at MC
It has taken former Andover High hockey coach Chris Kuchar long to turn around another program, this time Malden Catholic, which has a rich history.
Three years ago the team was 1-19. Last night they hosted their first home playoff game at 11-9.
That’s three programs — Amesbury, Andover and Malden Catholic — that the Plaistow resident took over with bad losing records and turned into state tourney teams.
Shawn Thornton in Newburyport
Former Bruins tough guy and Stanley Cup champ Shawn Thornton will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., March 20.
He will be part of the monthly card show at 25 Low Street in Newburyport, signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs are $20 each with inscriptions $5 each.
The show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.