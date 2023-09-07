Merrimack hockey adds big-time commit
David Green, a highly-rated 2006-born defenseman, committed to Merrimack College earlier this week, according to the Mack Report’s Mike McMahon.
Originally from Toronto, Green appeared in 42 games for the St. Michael’s Buzzers (OJHL) last season and finished with 17 points (3g-14a). Green was one of the younger players in the league last season, turning 16 years old just before the start of the season and regularly competing against 19 and 20-year-olds.
Green is rated as a 4-star defenseman by Neutral Zone.
In 2021-22, Green played his U16 year for the Toronto Marlboros and had 41 points in 46 games (8g-33a).
Tarbox to coach NECC track
Northern Essex Community College has hired Haverhill native Melanie Tarbox as its next men’s and women’s track and field coach.
Tarbox, a special education teacher in the Haverhill school system, has spent nine years on the track and field/cross-country coaching staff at Haverhill High under long-time coach Mike Maguire. She also spent six years as the head gymnastics coach for the Hillies, winning two MVC titles and multiple Coach of the Year honors.
“She is the right person at the right time to rejuvenate our track and field program,” said NECC director of athletics, Dan Blair. “Her prior experience as a coach in the community and her student-athlete experience will be a great asset in returning our program to its prior success.”
After starring at Havehrill High, Tarbox starred at Bentley University in cross country and both indoor/outdoor track, later attaining a Master of Education from Merrimack College and most recently a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Endicott College.
Wotkowicz commits to St. A’s
Central Catholic senior softball star Zaynah Wotkowicz has announced her commitment to further her career at Div. 2 St. Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H.
The star catcher and Eagle-Tribune All-Star batted .444 and drove in 38 runs for the state-finalist Raiders.
“I would like to endlessly thank my coaches, family, and friends for making me into the player I am today,” said Wotkowicz, a Hampton Fall, N.H., resident, via Twitter, “and for pushing me to compete at the next level.”
Legend Johnny Bucyk in Methuen
Talk about a legend! Former Boston Bruins great and Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bucyk will be singing autographs later this month at the Methuen Monthly Sports Card Show at VFW Hall on 26 River Street.
After tallying 30 points in 104 games with the Detroit Red Wings, he became a point-a-game player over the next 21 seasons with the Bruins (1,339 points in 1,436 games).
Bucyk, who has lived in the area since joining the Bruins in 1957, will be signing on Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The cost is $20 per autograph ($5 inscriptions). Photo ops are $5.
The card show, which includes 40 dealer tables of sports memorabilia, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is $2 (under 9 free).
For more info go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
Donate to Muldoon Memorial Scholarship
We ran Mike Muldoon’s annual “Athlete’s Oath” column with the upcoming, new high school sports season underway.
The Muldoon family and friends started “The Michael Muldoon Student-Athlete Memorial Scholarship Fund” to be awarded annually to multiple local athletes with nine being honored in the spring.
The goal is to raise $100,000 in Mike’s name to endow a scholarship every year for one boy and girl, both seniors.
You can donate through Venmo. Send to @Muldoon-Scholarship.
Or you could send check to:
Kevin Muldoon, c/o Michael Muldoon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1 Washington St., Unit 3, Salisbury, MA 01952.
