Merrimack hockey gets commitment
Merrimack received a commitment from 2006-born defenseman Cole Longacre on Friday. The New Jersey native announced his commitment on his Instagram page. Longacre, who turned 17 years old this past May, appeared in 50 games for the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) last season as a 16-year-old and he posted six points. Longacre was one of the youngest players in the USHL last season.
“A player with major upside as he continues to fill out and develop as he adjusts to playing older faster and strong competition as he’s used to having a significant size advantage coming out of U15 midget hockey,” Neutral Zone scouts noted last season. “Someone we’ll be keeping close tabs on as he’s likely a future NHL Draft prospect in 2024.”
Longacre is rated as a 4-star recruit by Neutral Zone and the site’s chief NHL scout, Ian Moran, has him as a player to watch for the 2024 NHL Draft.
Merrimack women's hockey adds coach
Merrimack Women's Ice Hockey head coach has announced that Stephanie Wood has joined the staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.
"I am very excited to bring Stephanie on board to help us build a championship program! Stephanie brings a high level of passion and knowledge in all aspects of her coaching," said head coach Erin Hamlen. "Her skill development expertise has been impactful on the growth of youth players, and instrumental in helping all levels exceed their goals of reaching their next level of excellence. Stephanie will be a tremendous mentor and teacher for our athletes, and her growth mindset will help Merrimack Hockey succeed on and off the ice.
Wood, played four years for fellow Hockey East member the Northeastern Huskies, logging 98 career games. Wood is joining the Warriors after serving for last 10 years as the Austin Preparatory School's Director of Hockey and Head Coach, where she led the team to three state titles, including an undefeated season in 2022, going 27-0, outscoring their opponents by a 156-11 margin. Wood is also the Executive Managing Director of the Islanders Hockey Club.
Raycroft signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft, who works for NESN as a Bruins analyst, will be signing autographs at VFW Hall in Methuen on Sun., Aug. 27.
Raycroft will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon as the monthly sports card show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosting 40 dealer tables at 26 River Street in Methuen.
Autographs cost $12 apiece, inscriptions free.
Admission is $2 and free for children under 10.
For more info contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
Scialdone picks UMaine
Congrats to Amesbury baseball star Drew Scialdone, who announced his commitment to continue his career at Division 1 University of Maine last week.
Maine has spent a lot time recruiting in the Merrimack Valley recently, starting with former North Andover High star Joey Bramanti, who graduated in 2022.
NECC has also sent players to Maine, including current outfielder Nick White and recent graduate Jeffrey Mejia, of North Reading.
A highly sought after local prospect, Scialdone was coming off a torrid spring and an equally hot summer with Show New England Baseball.
Scialdone batted a lofty .485 (36-for-74) with 26 runs scored, 17 RBI and a home run for Newburyport last spring.
Speaking to the talent in town, the decision comes a little over a week after former Amesbury teammate Jake Harring committed to Division 1 Hofstra.
Harring's dad, Ken, was a 19-year coach at UMass Lowell, recently resigning.
