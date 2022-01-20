Awards for big Merrimack weekend
Merrimack College hockey’s stunning sweep of Providence College last weekend returned some big honors with Declan Carlile, Zachary Borgiel, and Hugo Ollas copping Hockey East awards.
Carlile was named Player of the Week, while Borgiel and Ollas were named Co-Goaltenders of the Week.
Carlile, a junior defenseman, scored a goal in both games and blocked nine shots, including seven Saturday, to go along with his plus-3 rating. Six of those blocked shots Saturday came in the third period. Carlile now has 15 points in 21 games and leads Hockey East in both plus/minus rating (+17) and blocked shots (46).
Ollas and Borgiel split starts against the Friars. Ollas got the nod Friday, then Borgiel was between the pipes Saturday. Ollas made 34 saves in the 3-2 decision for his fifth triumph of the year. Borgiel was also outstanding in the second game, as the sophomore got in front of 33 of Providence’s 34 shots to get the 2-1 win.
The Warriors also received five votes in this week’s USCHO Top-20 Poll.
Harmeling, Oppenheim new season started
Old friend and former Andover Country Club head pro Mike Menery will be watching the Korn Ferry Tour – the PGA Tour’s version of AAA baseball – very closely.
As the season opened up last Sunday in the Bahamas, in the Great Exuma Classic, he has two former pupils playing – Andover’s Rob Oppenheim and North Reading’s Evan Harmeling.
He has worked with both on their games over the last two decades and still is in contact with both. Menery is general manager at Old Marsh Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
In the opening tourney, Harmeling finished tied for 28th at 3-under while Oppenheim was 2-over. Both will be teeing off on Sunday in the second tourney, The Great Abaco Classic, also in the Bahamas.
The top 25 money winners in the Korn Ferry Tour earn their PGA Tour cards for 2023.
ABA Camp mainstay passesLong-time New Hampton School boys basketball coach Mark Tilton passed away earlier this week, having coached several area teens.
But his best work in the Merrimack Valley came at Bert Hammel’s famed ABA Camp, which used to be hosted at Merrimack College. Tilton was a coach at the camp for over two decades.
Former ABA camper and current Brooks School coach John McVeigh praised Tilton in a tweet:
“This weekend, legendary teacher, coach, and mentor Mark Tilton passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss to his family & all of those whose lives he touched.”
Free swim lessons
The Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence with a grant to provide free swimming lessons to its members.
Lessons are one day a week for an hour, and last for eight weeks, and include water and pool safety with a certified instructor and lifeguard. The classes follow COVID protocols with no more than 12 kids in the pool and assigned lanes for each swimmer.
Lessons are Monday/Wednesday (4-5pm) and Tuesday/Thursday (5–6 p.m.).
If you have a child aged 7-14 interested in participating, call 978-683-2747 for more information.
Sox Foundation adds a Maverick
The Red Sox Foundation added entrepreneur and CEO Maverick Carter to its Board of Directors. In his role, Carter will help develop and achieve the Foundation’s strategic goals and mission of improving lives throughout New England in the areas of health, recreation, and education. The new board appointment builds on a longstanding relationship between Carter and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) that began in 2010 through a strategic partnership with LRMR Ventures. That relationship further deepened when Carter became a member of FSG’s ownership group in March 2021.
“For the past decade, I have had the privilege of working closely with Mav and have seen firsthand how he incorporates community and service into every aspect of his work,” said Red Sox Foundation Chairman Tom Werner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.