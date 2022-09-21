Merrimack QB honored after near-upset
The Merrimack College football team was well represented on the NEC weekly awards list revealed on Monday. Sophomore quarterback Jack Zergiotis was named NEC-Co Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Harvard University, a 28-21 OT loss in Boston on Friday night.
Zergiotis was able to connect with three different wide receivers for touchdowns, as Jelani Mason, Jacari Carter and Hayden Fisher found the end zone that evening. He also passed for 294 yards while completing 23 of his 43 attempts. The Montreal, Québec native is currently second in the NEC for total offense as well.
The Warriors will travel to Dover, Delaware to take on the Delaware State Hornets this Saturday. Game time is set for 2 p.m.
Da Costa on fire in KHL
According to our Mike McMahon, of The Mack Report, one of Merrimack College hockey's all-time greats, Stephane Da Costa is off to a great start in Russian-based KHL.
One of eight former Warriors currently playing overseas, Da Costa has 11 points in eight games.
We will update Merrimack performers overseas throughout the fall and winter season.
Kudos to Ch. 5's Brogadir
Ch. 5 newscaster Josh Brogadir was in Medford on Sunday covering Dave McGillivray's first-ever Run Medford Road Race, to help support five Medford charities.
Brogidar not only covered the event, but he ran the Celebrity Mile, covering the distance in 6:12.
That is impressive.
The first-ever Run Medford Road Race was a success, too, with 772 runners participating in the Fun Run, High School Mile, Celebrity Mile, 5K and 8K races.
Hoop referee classes in North Andover
Board 130 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) will be offering a course for anyone interested in becoming a certified basketball official. They anticipate starting on Sept. 27, on Monday and Wednesday evenings, and conclude with the IAABO exam on Nov. 7. All residents of Essex County age 18 and older are eligible to take the course and exam.
The course will take place at North Andover High.
The cost for is $175, which covers the classes, exam, rule book and all study materials.
For more info go to https://board130.clubexpress.com/ and click "Want to be an official?"
Road trips to see Pats
Rite Way Travel Agency of Methuen has put together three trips for Patriots road games in New Jersey (N.Y. Jets) on Oct. 30, Arizona on Dec. 12, Las Vegas on Dec. 19.
The Jets trip will be via bus, leaving Sat. Oct. 29 costing $499 (double occupancy) or $649 (single), includes bus, hotel and tickets.
The Arizona trip versus the Cardinals goes from Dec. 9-13 costs $1,299 (double) or $1,699 (single), including flight, four nights hotel and tickets.
The Las Vegas trip versus the Raiders goes from Dec. 16-20, costs $1,099 (double) or $1,399 (single). Game ticket is not included.
For more info call 978-682-3245.
Donato signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato will be at the Newburyport Elks on Oct. 2 for a signing at the monthly card show.
Donato will be at the show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $12.
Admission to the card show, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. is $2 (free for children). There are over 40 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia.
For more info send an email to vandreolis@comcast.net.
