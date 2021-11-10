Tall goalie cops award
Merrimack College men’s hockey freshman goaltender, 6-foot-8 Hugo Ollas, was named the Pro Ambitions Hockey East Rookie of the Week.
The Linköping, Sweden native held No. 14 nationally-ranked Boston College at bay Saturday evening at Conte Forum to earn his first collegiate win between the pipes. He made 27 saves on 30 shots on goal, including stopping all 12 shots he saw in the third period to help the Warriors get the game-winning goal in the final five minutes in the 4-3 triumph.
Ollas, a New York Ranger draft pick, now has a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage through two starts to begin his Merrimack career.
Merrimack heads north this coming weekend for a two-game set at Maine in Orono.
Lemelin signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins star goalie Reggie Lemelin will be signing autographs in Methuen this Sunday, Nov. 14.
Lemelin will be at the monthly card show at Gaythorne Knights of Columbus Hall at 462 Broadway (Rt. 28) in Methuen from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions.
The card show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 45 tables of memorabilia available for purchase.
Admission is $2 with children under 9 for free.
For more info vandreoli@comcast.net, call Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net for more information.
Yennaco commits to Merrimack
Locally, Cole Yennaco, son of Pinkerton all-time great and Red Sox third round draft pick, Jay Yennaco, has committed to Merrimack College to further his baseball career.
It is a nice get for new Merrimack coach Brian Murphy.
Murphy, who spent the last seven years at William & Mary returns to take over the program at his alma mater,
Nelson on roll in Germany
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson, better known as ex-Central Catholic and Fairfield University star basketball player, has been on a roll to start his second season overseas in the German Second Divison.
Nelson is leading the Rostock Seawolves in scoring at 16.0 points per game while making 29 of 54 3-pointers (53%) and 77% on 2-pointers. His team is 6-2 as it hopes to make a run at the championship and gain first division status for 2022-23.
Lynch commits to Salem State
North Andover High’s baseball program continues its production of college talent with the announcement that senior Aidan Lynch has committed to Salem State University.
Lynch can do it all, hit and defend, averaging just under .400 last spring while leading the team in assists from the outfield. He’s also very fast.
“He’s a tough out for opposing pitchers,” said Knights coach Todd Dulin. “He has no problem turning on a 90 mile-per-hour fastball. Salem State is getting a really good baseball player.”
