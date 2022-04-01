Corrigan honored
Former North Andover High star Kelly Corrigan was lauded by the Northeast Conference in their weekly honor roll. The junior defender was a key cog in Merrimack’s first win of the year over Howard, and before that, a loss to Vermont.
Corrigan caused seven turnovers while collecting seven ground balls, including five caused turnovers and four ground balls against Vermont.
Tringale national pitcher of week … again
Todd Tringale of the Northern Essex Community College baseball team has been named the NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week for the Week.
For Tringale, this is the third time in his career he has earned the national award. He won it in back-to-back weeks in April of 2021. Making his only appearance of the week on Sunday afternoon, the University of Dayton commit went the distance on the mound, tossing a no-hitter against Eastern Connecticut State University (JV) in the second game of the double header.
Over seven innings, he struck out 13 and walked three to go along with a hit batsman. He struck out the side in the first and recorded two strikeouts in four other innings, while picking one runner off base.
Bravo, Bramanti start hotAndover’s Logan Bravo is having a really nice junior season for Harvard University baseball after the Ivy League cancelled all sports last year.
Bravo is hitting .355 with seven doubles and a homer as the season is just over one-third complete.
North Andover’s Joey Bramanti, a post-grad at UMaine, is second in the America East Conference with 25 RBI (one behind the leader) and homers with six. Bramanti had 28 RBI last year.
Both Bravo and Bramanti as 6-foot-5 and both are pro prospects.
Kelley eighth at nationals
Timberland Regional senior Cooper Kelley finished eighth in the 220-pound weight class at the NHSCA High School Senior Nationals down in Virginia Beach.
Cooper lost in the first round to the No. 2 seed from North Carolina, then won four in a row beating opponents from PA, NY, WV, and UT. Cooper now becomes the 13th wrestler in the Timberlane Wrestling Program history to become a high school All-American
Senior Konrad Parker also competed well at 152 pounds. Konrad went 4-2.
Bruins announcers in Newburyport
The voices of the Boston Bruins games on NESN, Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, will be coming the area on April 3, to sign autographs.
Edwards and Brickley will be at the Newburyport Elks for the Sport Card and Autograph Show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $15 each, two for $25.
The show’s hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., admission is $2, with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, wax boxes, Pokeman and memorabilia.
For more information call Vic Andreoli at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
