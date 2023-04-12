Methuen’s Fritschy to Franklin Pierce
Methuen High field hockey star Vanessa Fritschy signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Franklin Pierce University in the fall.
Fritschy is no stranger to success for the Lady Rangers, as a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Player of the Year.
McElroy hitting .301 at Holy Cross
North Andover’s Jake McElroy is having a nice junior season for the Holy Cross Crusaders baseball program this spring.
While the team has had its challenges at 10-23, McElroy’s batting average is at .301, second on the team.
The versatile McElroy, who started as a infielder and was moved to the outfield last year, is back on the infield this season, primarily at third base.
Sox honor 2013 Boston Marathon
The Red Sox will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon with special events and pregame ceremonies during the four-game series against the American League West’s Anaheim Angels at Fenway Park that will include participation from members of the 2013 Red Sox World Series Championship team.
To mark the 10-year milestone, April 14, the Red Sox will distribute over 40,000 blue and yellow Red Sox City Connect hats to Boston Public Schools students and staff at 104 elementary and middle schools across the city of Boston.
Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez will join members of the club to distribute hats at the James F. Condon School in South Boston that morning.
The team will wear blue and yellow City Connect jerseys during Friday night’s 7:10 p.m. game against the Angels, the only time the team will visit Fenway Park this season.
Renaissance GC hosts Women’s Am qualifier
Entries are now open for the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship (Aug. 7-13) at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.
Why is that a big deal around here? Because one of the local qualifiers will be at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill on June 27.
Anyone interested should apply for entry at https://champ-admin.usga.org/player#/apply.
The champion of the U.S. Women’s Am receives exemptions into the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship, AIG Women’s British Open and Amundi Evian Championship as well as an invitation to the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Petrocelli signing in Methuen
Red Sox legend Rico Petrocelli will be signing autographs on April 23, at the VFW Hall #8349 in Methuen at 26 Rivers Street.
Rico will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon for $15 per autograph.
The show, which includes 40 dealer tables, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with sports memorabilia and other collectors’ items up for sale or trade.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
Masters 2024 pack from Lazarus House
With The Masters still on our minds, it is worth noting that Lazarus House of Lawrence has come up with a sweet fundraiser, offering a raffle prize that includes two tickets to attend Round 3 or 4 next year in Augusta, Ga.
It includes VIP passes for a gourmet dinner, drinks, etc. and two nights lodging.
There are only 400 tickets that will be raffled. More than 200 have been sold thus far.
The winner will be drawn during Lazarus House Ministries Drive for Dignity Golf Tournament at Andover Country Club on June 26. Winner need not be present to win.
Lazarus House offers community, food, shelter, clothing, and advocacy services to those in need.
Go to https://lazarushouse.org/events to get a ticket or call 978-689-8575.
