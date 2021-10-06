Tyler Nelson’s hot start
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson is off to a hot start at the beginning of his second season with the Rostock Seawolves of the German Second Division league.
Nelson scored 27 points in a game earlier this week, including 6 for 11 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Through three games he has averaged 18 points per game coming off the bench, hitting 12 of 21 three-pointers (58%) and is perfect from the foul line, 8 for 8.
Alyssa Nelson joins hoops family
Tyler Nelson isn’t the only Nelson making news in basketball. His elder sister, Alyssa Nelson, was recently named head coach of girls basketball at the Pike School in Andover.
While she didn’t play at Haverhill High, she has been around the sport her entire life. Her dad was a long-time high school coach and is a noted shooting instructor and NBA scout.
Methuen woman rooted for Brady
Methuen native Robin Pasaros, a life-long Patriots fan, found herself rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Pasaros, who resides in Port Charlotte, Fla., said Tom Brady’s career here made her a bigger fan than she could’ve imagined. And that she rooted for Brady over the Patriots, a team she says she adores.
“I guess I’m different,” said Psaros, 59. “I just appreciate what he did for us over 20 years. I’m sorry, but he’s my favorite player and that’s who I rooted for.”
Pasaros moved to Florida with her husband because she didn’t like the cold weather. She said they will be returning to the Methuen area by the end of this year because her husband hates the heat and she wants to be near her grandchildren.
“I miss my daughter, Amanda, and grandkids, Rori and Jaxson, something fierce,” she said.
Hole in One for Santa Fund
Don’t forget to get out to Garrison Golf Center in Hilldale Ave. in Haverhill through Saturday for its 51st annual Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund Hole-in-One contest.
It costs $10 for a bucket of ball as golfers aim at a pin about 120 yards away. Each day prizes will be awarded for a hole-in-one or closest to the pin.
There is also a putting contest each day on the practice green with a $5,000 grand prize if one winner can hit a 50-foot putt.
The contest is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Johnson-North Andover HOF Induction
The Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sat., Oct. 30 at DiBurro’s Restaurant in Bradford at 6 p.m.
Inductees include Len Annaloro, Donna (Lagana) Silva, Don Marinelli, Mike McVeigh, James Connolly, Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky, Harry MacPherson, Vinnie Valentino and the 1984-85 State Finalist Varsity Hockey Team.
Tickets for the event will be on sale from through Oct. 15 and can be purchased ($50) at the NAHS Athletic Department (8 a.m.—2 p.m.) or at Stachey’s Restaurant at 9 High Street in North Andover, or by emailing Susan Sturtevant (susan_sturtevant@yahoo.com) or calling her at 978-374-0598.
