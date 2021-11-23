BRILLIANT CAREER
UNH senior middle blocker Abby Sullivan of Methuen was named first-team America East for the second year in a row. Sullivan leads AE with a .346 hitting percentage.
Coach Christopher Feliciano called her one of the most decorated players in the history of UNH volleyball and said, "I couldn't be more proud of an individual."
Happy birthday to Central football coach Chuck Adamopoulos (Thanksgiving), Haverhill gymnast Cassie King (Friday), Methuen swimmer Katie Lefebvre (18 Sunday), Haverhill gymnast Kendal Kelley (Monday) and UPenn high jumper Sarah Lavery of North Andover (20 Tuesday).
Swimming legend Katie Ledecky is a huge New York Islanders hockey fan. The reason? Her uncle Jon Ledecky is co-owner of the NHL team.
On his Twitter account @DrewBrander, the 6-1 Pinkerton transfer now at Bradford Christian has a jaw-dropping video of his between-the-legs dunk.
There are so many neat cross country runners out there and one of my favorites is Methuen junior Olimpia Rosano. Not only does she have a cool name, but Rosano is in the science and history honor societies and is an assistant manager at Market Basket. Her goal is to be a pediatric oncologist.
When West Virginia faced Texas on Saturday the kicking matchup was Dicker the Kicker vs. Legg the Leg for WVU's Casey Legg vs. UT's Cameron Dicker.
The 33rd annual Eastern Mass., Southern N.H. College Football Recruiting Night is Dec. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Tewksbury Country Club. For more information e-mail rdrouin@tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
Pretty remarkable that Wisconsin's 6-2, 238-pound freshman standout Braelon Allen (1,062 rushing yards, 12 TDs) won't turn 18 until Jan. 21.
Add to the All-Name Team Canisius University distance runner Michael Peppy.
