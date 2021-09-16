Mike Yaz’s mom earns kudos
Northeast Yankees scout Matt Hyde was on a podcast last week and he told a story about how the very popular Area Code Games, played throughout the country in previous years, should be played here in New England, including Boston.
But he was the reason it was eventually done. It was Andover native Mike Yastrzemski’s mom, Anne Marie, who apparently got the ball rolling.
“It started as her idea,”’ said Hyde. “Her son Mike had played on our Area Code team in 2008 and she loved the concept — a high level of competition against players in game-setting. and she thought it would be great to do something in New England for the players in the Northeast. So that’s what hatched the idea. The Red Sox have been gracious to allow us to use Fenway Park.”
Nice work, Mrs. Yaz.
27.5 point ‘dogTo term Merrimack College football’s stunning, 35-21 win over Holy Cross last Saturday, an upset would be an understatement.
In fact, with betting legal in many states, there was a line on the game: Holy Cross was favored by 27.5 points.
Merrimack dominated the game from start to finish. In fact, Holy Cross got a late score to make it appear close.
Transfer QB Westin Elliott is no doubt a big reason, completing 77 percent of his passes with 7 TD passes in two games.
As for this week, up in Orono, Maine, against UMaine, Merrimack is a big underdog again at 17.5 points.
Perry cousins shineWill Perry of Malden Catholic, a resident of Andover, and Jack Perry of St. John’s Prep, a resident of Newbury, are not only cousins, but they both quarterbacked their teams to nice wins last weekend.
Will, a southpaw and a sophomore, helped MC win an easy one, 35-6, over Weymouth, while Jack, a senior, was in on the play of the game in the Prep’s big win, a 20-yard pass at the end of the game in the 47-42 win over Marshfield.
Jack completed 20 of 31 passes for 294 yards and three TDs.
Their elder cousin, E.J. IV Perry, will lead Brown on Saturday in Providence against URI.
Enter Feaster Five on-lineThe Feaster Five Road Race is ready to go this Thanksgiving morning in downtown Andover after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The same bells and whistles — high tech long sleeve T-shirt, apple pie, Kid’s K, refreshments and prizes to age division finalists — return, too.
Entrants can choose one of two race courses, 5K (3.1 miles) and 5 miles, to walk or run. Remember, dogs are not only welcome, but encouraged.
We expect to have the racing legends back, too, including Bill Rodgers and Joan Benoit Samuelson.
B.C. position endowedBoston College Athletics has received a $3.5 million gift from Thomas “Tom” Rattigan ‘60 and his wife, Jane, to endow the head women’s ice hockey coaching position. The Jane Rattigan Head Women’s Hockey Coach position is the first women’s head coaching endowment in B.C. athletics history. Katie (King) Crowley, a Salem, N.H. native, who has led the BC women’s hockey program since 2007, will be the first to hold the position.
Rattigan, who has served on the Boston College Board of Trustees since 1996, is the former CEO of PepsiCo Bottling International.
“(BC) women’s hockey is one of the most storied programs in the country,” said Rattigan. “The success of the program year after year is such a point of pride for us and for all Boston College alumni and fans. With this gift, we want to express or gratitude and confidence in all of in our current student-athletes, staff and former players, and share our excitement for the future of BC women’s hockey under Katie’s guidance.”
“I am so honored,” said Crowley. “BC is a special place and people like Tom and Jane make it that way. On behalf of our entire program, I would like to thank them for their tremendous gift.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.