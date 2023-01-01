COMMENTS ON NOONE
Here are a few more comments on Eagle-Tribune 2022 Sportsman of the Year and Andover High field hockey coach Maureen Noone that didn’t make Sunday’s story.
Methuen-Tewksbury hockey coach/Andover grad Sarah (Oteri) Doucette: “My first year coaching, Maureen was always available if I had questions or wanted to run ideas by her. She truly is the definition of a coach for life. Not only is she still involved in many of her players’ lives, but the lessons she taught us are still useful as adults. I’m a better person and coach because I played for coach Noone.”
Boston University field hockey coach/Andover grad Tori Roche: “I suffered a career ending injury at the end of my collegiate career, and the first thing I saw when I came home after surgery was a hand-written card from coach Noone and a gift card to my favorite donut shop. That to me says so much.”
Andover athletic director/longtime coach Wayne Puglisi: “I have worked with some very talented coaches, and Maureen is a combination of their strengths, a true triple threat! She’s loyal to her players and staff. She’s ultra competitive on the field. She has a standard of performance that has set a very high expectation level for Andover field hockey. Maureen’s attention to detail starts in tryouts and concludes with state championships. She’s truly one of a kind.
LATHAM TO MERRIMACK
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Central Catholic running back/defensive back Matthias Latham of Salem, N.H., will officially play his college football at Merrimack College, he announced on Twitter. Latham — who made 58 tackles, ran for 638 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in the fall — is the second Raider to choose the Warriors in as many weeks. He’s joining Central linebacker Sean Mercuri.
MCCARTHY TO BRYANT
Brooks Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/receiver Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover will play his college football at Bryant College, he announced on Twitter. Conners-McCarthy, who previously committed to the University of Buffalo before reopening his recruiting, had 22 tackles, 386 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns in the fall.
A NEW ABELSON
Congrats go out to former Methuen Ranger, Merrimack Valley sports fan and ex-Eagle-Tribune intern/part-time sportswriter Mike Abelson, who welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his wife Christina last week. No doubt, she’s already been introduced to college basketball.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.