'Muldoon' raffle for Pats-Bears game
Michael Muldoon Memiorial Scholarship committee is selling raffle two tickets for the New England Patriots game on Monday night, Oct. 24, when they host the Chicago Bears.
Included in the prize is parking, dinner for two at Davio's at Patriot Place, and two on-field, pregame tickets.
Raffle tickets are $10 per ticket and available through Venmo. Send it to @Muldoon-Scholarship and leave name and cell phone number and ticket stub photo will be sent.
NECC baseball fundraising
Nationally-acclaimed NECC baseball has begun raising money for its annual spring trip.
The Knights are running a discount card fundraiser for $20, which offer discounts to area businesses.
"The college provides us with the funding to run our programs off-season, regular season and post season," said head coach Jeff Mejia. "However to be able to keep competing at the nation level and to give our student-athletes the best opportunities and experience we need to have a full fall season, which include 12 games against several NCAA four-year colleges and a spring trip."
Mejia estimates the fall and spring trip costs equal about $1,250 per player.
The players have started working at UNH football games for $15 per hour to help defray the costs.
For more info on helping out the program or buying a discount card go to: https://neccknights.com/fundraising-donations/NECC_Athletics_Donation_Form
Medford names track after McGillivray
As participants prepared to cross the starting line at the Run Medford 5k and 8k on Sept. 18, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn made a surprise announcement to the crowd. To thank Race Director and native son Dave McGillivray for his impact on the local community, she revealed that the track at Medford’s Hormel Stadium would be dedicated to McGillivray and named in his honor. Lungo-Koehn presented Dave with the plaque that will soon be installed at the track.
“I am speechless about this kind gesture on behalf of the City of Medford,” said McGillivray. “As a young teenage boy running the mile and 2-mile on that track for Medford High School, I would never have imagined that someday the City would name the track after me. I am so grateful and I can’t begin to tell you how special this is to me.”
“Dave has a deep and personal connection to the community and our School District,” Lungo-Koehn said. “For everything he’s done for our City through the work of his company and his passion for running, naming the track at Hormel Stadium is a fitting tribute to a person who has left such an indelible mark on Medford.”
Andover's O'Donnell honored by NEC
For the second week in a row, an interception helped seal a victory for the Sacred Heart University football team. And this time it was former Phillips Andover star linebacker Robert O'Donnell, who not only turned the feat but was honored as NEC Defensive Player of the Week.
It is the first honor of O'Donnell, a graduate student.
Leading 24-14 in fourth quarter, opposing punter tried to make a play after a poor snap and O'Donnell was there to snatch the ball out of the air and return it five yards for the touchdown. It was his first career interception and touchdown.
O'Donnell finished the day with a career-high 10 tackles. His previous best outing was nine.
Road trips to see Pats
Rite Way Travel Agency of Methuen has put together three trips for Patriots road games in New Jersey (N.Y. Jets) on Oct. 30, Arizona on Dec. 12, Las Vegas on Dec. 19.
The Jets trip will be via bus, leaving Sat. Oct. 29 costing $499 (double occupancy) or $649 (single), includes bus, hotel and tickets.
The Arizona trip versus the Cardinals goes from Dec. 9-13 costs $1,299 (double) or $1,699 (single), including flight, four nights hotel and tickets.
The Las Vegas trip versus the Raiders goes from Dec. 16-20, costs $1,099 (double) or $1,399 (single). Game ticket is not included.
For more info call 978-682-3245.
