Napolitano honored by MIAA
Long-time local high school boys basketball referee Rich Napolitano has been selected as the 2021-2022 MIAA Boys Basketball Official of the Year.
The Andover native was selected for this award among multiple candidates, according to the MIAA, basked on his dedication to the sport and officiating credentials.
He oversees the officials for the annual Commonwealth Classic during the Christmas holidays.
Napolitano’s full-time job is as senior vice president for external relations with the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
The award will be presented at the Annual Game Officials Banquet being held on Tues., Oct. 25 in Franklin, Mass.
Romano’s big week for Hobart
Hobart College sophomore linebacker Anthony Romano of Methuen was named the Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week.
Romano recorded a team-high and career-high 10 tackles in Hobart’s 36-6 win over Alfred last Friday night. He produced a game-high four tackles for loss and rang up two of the Statesmen’s three sacks in the game. Romano and the Hobart defense limited Alfred to 209 yards, including just 67 on the ground (2.1 yds/rush). The only points the Statesmen allowed followed an interception that gave the Saxons the ball at the Hobart 11.
Romano leads the Liberty League in solo tackles (8), sacks and tackles for loss and is third in total tackles. He’s seventh in the nation in tackles for loss, ninth in sacks and 22nd in solo tackles.
Top Ontario recruit Chooses Merrimack
According to Mike McMahon of The Mack Report and The Eagle-Tribune, Merrimack received a commitment from one of the top ‘05-born players in Ontario when Cole Cooksey committed on Wednesday. Cooksey is a 5-foot-9 forward from Toronto who will play in the OJHL this upcoming season.
Last season Cooksey was named Ontario’s U18 Player of the Year after he scored 108 points (57 goals, 51 assists) in 77 total games for the Mississauga Reps in the GTHL. Cooksey led his team to the Telus Cup, which is Canada’s U18 National Championship tournament, and Neutral Zone scouts gave him rave reviews after he posted 12 points in six tournament games.
“(Cooksey) was one of the most dynamic players at the Telus Cup,” they said. “Cooksey is a top-line caliber player who possesses all the tools needed to be an elite two way offensive player at the next level.”
Road trips to see PatsRite Way Travel Agency of Methuen has put together three trips for Patriots road games in New Jersey (N.Y. Jets) on Oct. 30, Arizona on Dec. 12, Las Vegas on Dec. 19.
The Jets trip will be via bus, leaving Sat. Oct. 29 costing $499 (double occupancy) or $649 (single), includes bus, hotel and tickets.
The Arizona trip versus the Cardinals goes from Dec. 9-13 costs $1,299 (double) or $1,699 (single), including flight, four nights hotel and tickets.
The Las Vegas trip versus the Raiders goes from Dec. 16-20, costs $1,099 (double) or $1,399 (single). Game ticket is not included.
For more info call 978-682-3245.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sept. 11.
Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, POKÉMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia available.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
