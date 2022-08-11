NBA DOES RIGHT BY RUSSELL
The NBA, under much pressure especially here in New England, will for the first time in league history, retire a number league-wide.
Recently-deceased Celtics legend Bill Russell, regarded as the league's greatest winner and the namesake of its Finals MVP award, will be honored by the NBA with his No. 6 uniform no longer available to players entering the league.
Russell lived his life off the court as a champion of civil rights, at the head of the movement.
Current players who already wear No. 6, like the Lakers' LeBron James, can continue to wear the uniform number.
The NBA announced the decision on Thursday.
VARGAS A BUDDING STAR AT QB
He may only be heading to the sixth grade, but Lawrence Pop Warner football standout Christopher Vargas, is already turning heads as a quarterback.
Vargas was recently named First Team All Show as a recent national showcase held by “Next Generation.”
Only three New Englanders made the 46-player list.
For a quick scouting report on Vargas, we went to one of the region’s rising quarterback coaching gurus, former UNH signal caller Trevor Knight.
“He’s a great kid, super respectful and humble. Has a lot of the intangibles at a young age,” said Knight. “He understands the game and is very advanced in his footwork and mechanics.”
PRESEASON NH TOP 50 ANNOUNCED
High school football practice opens across New Hampshire on Friday, and it’s never too early to talk about the season ahead.
In that vein, New Hampshire Football Report recently announced its “Top 50” players in the Granite State, and our region – Pinkerton, Salem, Timberlane and Windham – was well-represented.
Timberlane, the Division II champ in 2021, now bumps back up to Division I, and the Owls placed three athletes on the squad.
Seniors Camden Zambrowicz, an offensive lineman/linebacker; Matt Williams, an offensive and defensive back; and Dom Coppeta, a quarterback/linebacker, all earned the recognition.
Salem placed a pair of seniors on the list, two-way lineman Trevor Darisse and running back/linebacker David Jacques. Windham’s Tiger An, a running back and linebacker, was the lone area junior on the list, one of just eight juniors in all. He was joined by senior teammate Aidan Goss, an offensive lineman and linebacker.
Only one player on the list is a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. That would be Pinkerton Academy’s one representative, senior running back and linebacker Cole Yennaco.
HAVERHILL’S TEJADA FIGHTS SATURDAY NIGHT
The much-awaiting local pro ring debut for Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada is a go for Saturday night at the Memorial Hall in Melrose.
Tejada, who made his pro debut a winning one in June out at Turning Stone in New York, is set to face Maine’s Carl Langston, a mixed martial arts and kick-boxing specialist making his boxing debut.
The fight is part of the “Parade of Champions” card that is being put on by Boston Boxing Promotions.
The main event features Chelmsford’s Brandon Higgins, who is 8-2, in a six-round welterweight battle with Fall River’s Dustin Reinhold.
In all eight bouts are scheduled. The card is slated to commence at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5. For ticket info, go to Bostonboxingpromotions.com. Also, the event is being streamed live on pay-per-view at combatsportsnow.com.
KONRAD VIDEO IS A MUST-WATCH
He was one of the greatest athletes this area ever-produced, setting a precedent – it’s now common nearly 30 years later -- with a sophomore-year commit to Syracuse, where he was the last man ever to wear the fabled No. 44.
North Andover native Rob Konrad went on to play five seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. In retirement, he’s been an amazing success in business, but he’s also part of one of the most heroic, crazy stories you’ll ever hear. Konrad, while fishing alone off Palm Beach, Florida, somehow was knocked out of his boat and survived by swimming at least an estimated 9-plus miles, through the night, to safety.
Konrad, in a recent podcast, opened up about that night in the water, his football career and a most hilarious encounter with the most legendary of Syracuse “44’s” Jim Brown. Do yourself a favor. Check out the Konrad interview on “The Fish Tank” which can be found on the Dolphins’ Youtube channel.
It’s must-watch video.
