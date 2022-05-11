NECC tracksters in nationals
The NECC baseball team isn’t the only powerhouse this spring at the Haverhill junior colllege.
NECC track is sending to two local stars to the NJCAA Division III Nationals beginning Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14, taking place at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
Amesbury’s Francisco Laracuente qualified for the 110m High Hurdles with a time of 17.54 which he ran at the Yale Springtime Invitational on May 1.
He will be participating in the 400 Low Hurdles as well. He is ranked 7th in the high hurdles and 12th in the low hurdles Nationally as of April 27th.
Georgetown’s Catherine Schwartz, who ran for Whittier Tech in Haverhill, also qualified for the Nationals with season best time of 13.38 in the 100 meters where she also ran at Yale.
She is currently ranked 12th at that distance. She is also pencilled in to run the 200 at that meet.
North Reading baseball alumni game
The North Reading High School Diamond Club will host the 45th annual Alumni baseball game Memorial Day morning at 10am at Carey Park.
Proceeds from the game will provide a Senior Hornet a $750 scholarship, said former coach Frank Carey.
The Diamond Club intends to make the game a family fun day providing all kids free refreshments, accepting all donations for this Memorial Day tradition.
Send donations to DC President Chris Hanson, 22 Westward Cir., No. Reading, Ma., 01864.
Lonborg in Newburyport
Red Sox legend Jim Lonborg, the 1967 Cy Young Award winner, will be coming to Newburyport on Sun., June 5 to sign autographs.
Lonborg will be at the monthly Sports Card Show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street.
Autographs cost $12 each with free inscriptions (five-word max).
Lonborg will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, supplies, Pokeman cards and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9. For more information send email to vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
Former Central star headed to Fairfield
Noah Lucier won’t be the first former Central Catholic star to attend Fairfield University. That was Tyler Nelson, a 2,000-point scorer in basketball.
But Lucier, who finished four years at Stonehill College, will transfer as a graduate student to Fairfield University, an NCAA D1 tourney team last year.
The Stonehill shortstop received a fifth year due to the lost COVID year in 2020.
Lucier, who was hoping to be a D1 player out of high school, finally fulfills his dream.
This summer he will play in upstate N.Y for the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.
Sox-Cubs trip at Wrigley
Riteway Travel of Methuen has put together a dream baseball trip for local fans when the Red Sox visit Chicago to play the Cubs on July 1-3.
Two packages are offered, including flight, hotel and tickets to the Friday and Saturday night games or the Saturday and Sunday games.
Based on double occupancy, including three nights at the famed Palmer House, cost $1,199 per person for the Friday and Saturday games or $1,299 for Saturday and Sunday games.
Children under 12 with two full-paying adults gets discount and a $300 fee added for a single.
For more info on the trip call 978-682-3245.
