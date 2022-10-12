Tyler Nelson does it againWhat is it with game-winning 3-pointers and Tyler Nelson? Last spring he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to clinch a spot in the German League First Division. Last summer he hit a 3-pointer to finish off the upset of the top-seeded team in the pro TBT event.
Well, in his opener with the Rostock Seawolves, he hit the game-winning shot, a 3-pointer, with 20 seconds left in the game, for a win in the top division.
Nelson finished with 16 points, shooting 4-for-8 on 3-pointers.
Lily Shannon off to great start
You might want to remember the name Lily Shannon when it comes to big-time women’s college hockey.
Shannon, of Andover, is starting her career off on a high note for the undefeated Northeastern University Huskies hockey team.
The freshman, who starred at Governor’s Academy, has a goal and three assists in Northeastern’s first four games.
Webster ending strong at Union
Union College senior volleyball player Julie Webster, of North Andover, is ending her career on a high note. The former North Andover High star leads Union, 9-9, in blocks and is fourth in points.
Julia started out at Providence College, but transferred after her freshman year so she could return to play volleyball.
Julia’s younger brother, Kyle, is a tight end on the Union football team that is 5-1. He is a freshman who was a three-sport star at St. John’s Prep.
‘Muldoon’ raffle for Pats-Bears game
Today is the last day to get raffle tickets for Pats-Bears game Monday night package for the Michael Muldoon Memorial Scholarship fund.
The committee is picking the winners for the raffle, for two tickets for two the Patriots game on Monday night, Oct. 24.
Included in the prize is parking, dinner for two at Davio’s at Patriot Place, and two on-field, pregame tickets.
Raffle tickets are $10 per ticket and available through Venmo. Send it to @Muldoon-Scholarship and leave name and cell phone number and ticket stub photo will be sent.
NECC baseball fundraising
Nationally-acclaimed Northern Essex Community College baseball has begun raising money for its annual spring trip.
The Knights are running a discount card fundraiser for $20, which offer discounts to area businesses.
“The college provides us with the funding to run our programs off-season, regular season and post season,” said head coach Jeff Mejia. “However to be able to keep competing at the nation level and to give our student-athletes the best opportunities and experience we need to have a full fall season, which include 12 games against several NCAA four-year colleges and a spring trip.”
Mejia estimates the fall and spring trip costs equal about $1,250 per player.
The players have started working at UNH football games for $15 per hour to help defray the costs.
For more info on helping out the program or buying a discount card go to: https://neccknights.com/fundraising-donations/NECC_Athletics_Donation_Form
Barry Pederson signing autographsFormer Bruins star Barry Pederson will be signing autographis in Newburyport on Nov. 13.
Pederson, a two-time NHL All-Star and a Stanley Cup champ with the Penguins, will be at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $13. Inscriptions are free.
Show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, supplies, Pokeman graded cards and memorabilia.
Admission is $2. Children under 10 free. For more info send email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
