NEW GAME IN TOWN
The students demanded it, and per usual at Whittier Tech, Kevin Bradley was there to answer the call … twice.
First, as the Wildcats’ athletic director, Bradley spearheaded the move as Whittier Tech decided to add boys varsity volleyball to the list of spring sports when interest in the program crested.
And then he stepped up as a coach when the head coaching spot opened and nobody stepped up for the position.
“Bradley’s Bashers” opened tryouts last week to the tune of 25 candidates, and the early returns are that volleyball is a hit.
“We had been talking about it, and it’s something we wanted to do,” said Bradley. “The kids are having a lot of fun … I’m having a lot of fun coaching it. Everyone is learning and we’re having fun with it, learning together. The kids are having a great time playing before the coaches even get there for practice. They love it. It’s been great.”
Boys volleyball continues to grow in the Commonwealth Conference and the Cats have added a competitive non-league slate to augment things.
HOT HUSKIES
Andover’s Alex Lane continues to swing the big bat for the 18-4 Northeastern University baseball team. The former St. John’s Prep slugger is hitting .333 with eight homers and 29 RBIs for the Huskies, having played in 21 of 22 games.
North Andover’s Brett Dunham is coming out of the pen for NU and has been dynamite. He’s 1-0 in seven appearances with a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings.
WARRIORS ON THE HILL
They’re on opposite ends of the age spectrum, but Andover American Legion Post 8 products Cedric Gillette and Louis Cespedes have been busy, mainly out of the bullpen for the Merrimack College baseball team.
A graduate student, Andover’s Gillette is 1-1 on the hill in three appearances — one start. Cespedes, a Lawrence High 2022 grad, is 1-2 in six appearances, one as a starter.
LAMAR: ONE MAN’S OPINION
Should the New England Patriots try to sign restricted free agent Lamar Jackson?
It’s a major talking point these days on sports radio, one that was sparked by owner Robert Kraft’s declaration that Meek Mill had informed him of Jackson’s desire to play for the Patriots.
Having covered the Patriots and the NFL closely for over two decades, my thought on the matter is simple.
The Patriots, and at least a half-dozen other teams — all of whom have less than spectacular situations at QB — should be knocking down Jackson’s door.
That goes double for the potential AFC suitors — New England and Indy among them.
Signing Jackson not only makes you a playoff team, it assures that the Ravens are not one, therefore slicing one potential foe off the list.
So, yes, I’d be all-in on Lamar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.