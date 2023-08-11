NFL EYEING PERRY
Sean Stellato — the agent for Andover’s E.J. Perry IV — says he has been in contact with four NFL teams about the Andover High and Brown University record-setter.
Stellato said it could take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks for Perry to sign a new contract, as teams fill out their rosters and make changes. Perry spent the 2022 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, then had a stint with the Houston Texans.
Perry is, of course, coming off a huge performance in the USFL semifinals with the Michigan Panthers. He threw for 371 yards and two 50-plus yard touchdown passes and ran for another score in a near upset of the Pittsburgh Maulers.
OFFERS KEEP COMING
With the high school football season just around the corner, a pair of Methuen standouts have announced college offers.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason has earned seven offers, according to his Twitter page, including a preferred walk-on offer from UMass Amherst, WPI, and Wesleyan.
Methuen kicker Omar Aboutoui has picked up an offer from Curry College.
ROBERTS TO XFL
Former Merrimack College star Tyler Roberts has been claimed by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades for the 2024 season this week, following the XFL Combine. Roberts has previously earned a minicamp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs.
After starting his Merrimack College career as a linebacker, Roberts moved to tight end/fullback and in 2021 caught 52 passes for 535 yards and six touchdowns. He missed most of the 2022 season due to a torn MCL in his knee, limiting him to just six catches for 66 yards.
BOBO OPENING EYES
Former North Andover resident Jake Bobo is opening eyes in Seattle Seahawks training camp. Sports Illustrated called Bobo the, “surprise show stopper of camp.”
Seahawks Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith said of the 6-foot-4 Bobo: “He’s a guy that knows his assignment and has a lot of confidence and swag. Everyone around here loves Bobo. We’re happy to see him make those plays because he can be a really good player.”
NATIONAL HONORS
Sotirios Pintzopoulos, who was the 2016 Eagle-Tribune girls indoor track Coach of the Year, was recently named the U.S. Track and Field Coaches Association 2023 Coach of the Year for the state of Massachusetts. Pintzopoulos has coached track at North Andover High since 2006.
