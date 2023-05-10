No. 1 Duke lax crushed Merrimack
Merrimack College men’s lacrosse’s season ended with a thud in Durham, N.C., when No. 1 ranked Duke beat Merrimack, 14-2 in the regular season finale for both schools on Sunday.
Merrimack, which finished 7-7 and 3-4 in America East (lacrosse-only league).
The Warriors came out tough, forcing a couple of early turnovers, but Duke broke through at 7:10 of the first quarter and never looked back, getting a 7-0 lead.
Merrimack goaltender Henry Vogt was noted for his play, making 15 saves on 50 Duke shots. Riley Reed led Merrimack with three caused turnovers.
Methuen Legion tryouts
Methuen Legion Baseball will hold tryouts for the 2023 season on Sat., May 13 at Methuen High at 5 p.m.
There will be senior and junior teams again this year.
All players born in 2004 and later are eligible.
Players should pre-register by sending name, address, school, year of graduation and date of birth to methuenlegion@yahoo.com.
Nelson back with The Nerd Team
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson, who just finished up his year with the Rostock Seawolves in the German First Division, will be returning to play for The Nerd Team in the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) in late July
Nelson, who missed the last few weeks of his Seawolves season with a bout of Achilles tendonitis, was a key player last year, hitting the game-clinching 3-pointer to knockout the defending champion Boeheim’s Army.
Hot Merrimack baseball hosts Maine
If you’d like to see some top-notch D1 baseball, you may want to head over to Greater Lawrence Tech’s beautiful baseball diamond in West Andover.
Merrimack, winning eight of its last nine games, faces one of the better teams in New England, UMaine, today (Wed.) at 4 p.m.
Maine is 14-4 in America East and 24-17 overall, with three MLB draft prospects. Merrimack, which started the season with eight straight losses, has beaten Maine twice this season in non-league games. Expect Maine’s best today.
Merrimack is 12-12 in NEC play, currently tied for sixth with Maryland East Shore, for the final NEC tourney berth. Merrimack plays at Fairleigh Dickinson (18-9) and hosts Sacred Heart (15-12) over the next two weeks.
Merrimack’s Dolbashian player of week
In other Merrimack baseball news, first basemen Braydon Dolbashian was named Northeast Conference (NEC) Player of the Week. The Johnston, R.I. native had seven hits and eight RBI in four games for the Warriors last week.
He is currently batting .280 on the season with eight home runs, which ranks him second on the team. He also had 23 RBI’s so far on the season.
Bruins announcers in Methuen
Boston Bruins TV announcers Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will be in Methuen on Sun., May 21, at monthly sports card show at VFW Hall.
Edwards and Brickley will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon at the 26 River Street location in Methuen.
The autographs cost $15 and $25 for two.
There will be 40 dealer tables of sports memorabilia from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission to the show is $2, free for those under 9.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
The memorable Kapp year
Former CFL and ex-Patriot Joe Kapp passed away earlier this week after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Kapp had an interesting career, spending eight years in the CFL before joining the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons, his last was in the Super Bowl.
The Patriot acquired him after a contract dispute with Vikings. It was not a good year. He went 1-9 as a starter in the Pats 2-12 season. He threw only three TD passes versus 17 interceptions.
He ended up retiring in 1971 after another contract dispute. The Patriots drafted Jim Plunkett first overall.
