North Andover’s McElroy named NECBL All-Star
North Andover’s Jake McElroy was one of two North Shore Navigators players to be named to the upcoming NECBL All-Star Game.
The Holy Cross junior outfielder has led the Navigators in batting most of the summer. Through 30 games, McElroy is batting .257 with a pair of doubles, 10 RBIs and a team-high 11 runs scored.
The former North Andover High three-sport standout owns an on-base percentage of .347 with six multi-hit games.
McElroy is playing in his third summer season with the Navigators.
The All-Star Game is being held on Sunday at The Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs.
Oppenheim struggles Sunday
As spectacular as Saturday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship in Illinois was for Andover’s Rob Oppenheim, Sunday was just as frustrating.
Oppenheim, who ran off nine straight “3s” on the back nine Saturday – two pars, two eagles and five birdies – to storm into a tie for the lead, struggled on Sunday, shooting a 3-over par round of 74.
He finished in a tie for 14th and remains just outside “The 25” in 37th place in the overall standings. The top 25 earn their PGA Tour card.
Gover’s game grows
Along with the game, which I got to witness personally back in 2019 when Portsmouth Country Club hosted the New Hampshire Amateur, it’s easy to understand how and why Atkinson’s Mat Gover continues to make serious challenges year after year.
First off, Gover is an athlete who knows how to compete. A dynamite goalie prospect, he plays for the East Coast Wizards junior program. The success on the course has done a little bit to cloud the future.
Gover, who currently plays his golf out of Renaissance in Haverhill, is contemplating another season with the Wizards, while surveying college offers.
There is potential to play both sports. Elmira and New England College have each been in touch with him.
Mentally, he’s so tough and that’s been key for success on the course or the ice.
“It’s all about just not getting too high or too low,” he said in the midst of his surge to the quarterfinals at this week’s State Am. “It’s such a long week, the lows get very low. You just have to get through them.”
All-Star break payroll update
Those who know me understand my issues with Major League Baseball being an uncapped sport.
The premise here is that teams like the Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox – among others – have an unfair advantage because they are free to outspend the competition at will.
According to the numbers supplied by spotrac.com, of the 12 teams currently residing in playoff spots, eight are in the top 12 in payroll – Yankees, Blue Jays, Astros, Mets, Braves, Padres, Cardinals and Dodgers.
The other current playoff teams and their rankings: Brewers (19), Rays (24), Mariners (22), and Twins (17).
