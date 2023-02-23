Beep Foster recovering
Long-time local coach/parent of star athletes, Brendan “Beep” Foster of North Andover, is recovering nicely after by-pass heart surgery in Boston last week.
Foster was instrumental for years with the Booster Club, particularly the youth football program. Two of his sons, Timmy (Merrimack) and Michael (Babson), played college hockey and daughter Kim Garrett (soccer/basketball), is a North Andover High Hall of Famer.
Also, his granddaughter, Sydney Foster, is having an impressive rookie campaign in goal for Central Catholic girls hockey as a freshman.
By the way, Beep is also an NAHS Hall of Famer (football/basketball/baseball) and later played baseball at the University of Vermont.
Other Casas faces Riverhawks
There is another baseball-playing Casas in our midst other than Red Sox rookie first basement Tristan Casas. His kid brother, Gavin, is playing first base for the University of South Carolina.
While he “only” had four hits over three games against UMass Lowell in the Division 1 opening weekend — there is an asterisk. Three of them were homer as high-powered Gamecocks swept the Riverhawks.
Casas looks a lot like his brother, including his body at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. One difference is that Gavin is a switch-hitter.
He transferred after two seasons as a backup at Vanderbilt, which plays in the SEC with South Carolina.
Sullivan huge debut at Wake Forest
Andover’s Sean Sullivan, who transferred from Northwestern University to Wake Forest last fall to play baseball, got off to a huge start with his new team.
The former Tabor Academy star came in to relieve starter Rhett Lowder, who had struck out 10 batters over five innings. Sullivan struck out 10 batters over the final four innings to seal the 8-1 win over Illinois.
Wake Forest is ranked No. 5 in the nation and won all four games over the first weekend.
Vickers’ presence missedLong-time Andover resident, teacher, successful coach and fan, Billy Vickers, passed away last week at 84.
He was an Andover native, having graduated from Punchard High. He and wife Maureen, high school sweethearts, wed in Andover a week after the college graduation.
He was a contant in the stands over the last two decades support AHS teams and athletes.
As nice as they come.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Vickers will be on April 1 in Kingston, N.H.
Central’s Smith to Williams
Central Catholic senior Kathleen Smith has committed to attend and play basketball at Williams College in the fall.
She will get to square off with with elder sister, Maggie Smith, who is a sophomore at Wesleyan University in the famed D3 NESCAC.
If you are a local athlete who has committed to a college or university, send it to bburt@eagletribune.com.
McQuaid signing in Methuen
Former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid will be signing autographs in Methuen on March 5.
McQuaid, who played on the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins will be at the Methuen VFW at 26 River St.
He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $20. Inscriptions cost $5.
The card show, which will have 35 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia, will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
