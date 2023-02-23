North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.