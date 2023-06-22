BURT BUMPS UP TO TRIPLE-A
Thursday was a “good-news day” for North Andover’s Max Burt.
The minor league infield prospect in the New York Yankees system got the promotion from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, just one level below the Major Leagues.
Drafted in 2018 out of Northeastern University, Burt is enjoying his finest season as a pro to date. In 39 games for Somerset, Burt is batting .266 with seven homers and 22 RBIs, carrying an .817 OPS.
This will be the second stint at Triple-A for Burt.
In 2021, the slick fielder, who can play all four positions around the diamond, played 36 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
MINOR LEAGUE REPORT
Burt’s promotion allows us an opportunity to check in with some of the other local talent currently attempting to work its way up the ladder in the minors.
Former Central Catholic and Elon standout Cam Devanney has spent the first half of the season at the Triple-A level in the Milwaukee Brewers system. In 38 games with the Nashville Sounds, Devanney is batting .252 with five homres and 21 RBIs.
Two area right-handed pitchers are coming out of the bullpen in Double-A. Windham’s Brandon Dufault is with the Angels’ entry, the Rocket City Trash Pandas. In 14 appearances, he’s 1-0 and has struck out 18 in 18.1 innings. Methuen’s Jacob Wallace is now in the Kansas City Royals’ system. At Northwest Arkansas, the Naturals, Wallace has thrown 22.1 innings in 25 appearances with 25 strikeouts.
Lefty Steve Hajjar of Central Catholic and North Andover overcame a short stint on the injured list and is back in the starting rotation for the high Single-A Lake County Captains in the Cleveland system. Hajjar is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA.
His high school teammate, Methuen’s Dom Keegan, is currently crushing the baseball with the Charleston River Dogs, Tampa’s Single-A affiliate. Keegan, a catcher, is batting .324 with five homers and 34 RBIs with a .910 OPS in 54 games.
NEW HAMPSHIRE OPEN UNDER WAY
The New Hampshire Open teed off with Round 1on the North Course at Keene’s Bretwood Golf Club and par was a mere formality for many.
Four pros tied for the Round 1 lead at 6-under-par 66.
Atkinson amateur Mat Gover was the top area player on Wednesday, firing a 1-under-par round of 71 to place himself tied for 27th.
Fresh off his third-place finish at the Massachusetts Open last week, Atkinson pro Nick Pandelena was at even-par 72. Also in that group was Pelham amateur Russell Hamel.
Other area players in the field are: Atkinson’s Nick Antonelli (73), Windham’s Connor Greenleaf (75), Salem’s Alex Gambardella (76), Danville’s Stephen Ramos (78), Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo (80) and North Andover’s Elias Tripodis (86).
PATRIOTS CAMP DATES NOW SET
The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that training camp 2023 will commence officially on July 26 in the practice area outside Gillette Stadium.
Always a solid day trip, the “open to the public” portion of training camp will run “approximately” through the second of three preseason games.
The lone home preseason game is the first of the three on August 10 against Houston.
In addition, the Patriots announced that they will hold joint practice sessions at Green Bay on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 prior to the preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 and at Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday 23 prior to the preseason-finale against the Titans on Friday, Aug. 25.
