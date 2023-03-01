TRACK COACHES HONORED
A pair of top local coaches took home honors for the winter from the Mass. State Track Coaches Association.
North Andover's Jason Guarente took home MSTCA Division 2 boys Coach of the Year, while Andover's Peter Comeau earned the MSTCA Division 1 girls Coach of the Year.
This is the latest in a long line of honors for MSTCA Hall of Famer Comeau, who has led the Golden Warriors indoor track team since 2003. This year's Andover girls squad excelled, including a win at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays, led by distance star Molly Kiley and high jumper/hurdler Ashley Sheldon.
Guarente, in his second season as Scarlet Knights indoor head coach, guided North Andover to the Division 2 Championship boys team title.
RECORD REVERSE
In a recent story, I confused a pair of records set by a duo of North Andover track stars.
At the Division 2 Championship, Camden Reiland broke the North Andover High record in the 1,000-meter with a 2:32.15. That snapped the old school mark, previously held by Dan Marino (NA class of 2014). He topped that mark again at All-States (2:32.14).
At the same meet, Ryan Connolly broke the Scarlet Knights record in the mile in 4:20.06. That topped the old Knights record, previously owned by Darryl Varney (NA class of 2010), the son of his cross country coach, Bill Varney. Connolly then shattered that at All-States (4:17.19).
BEST IN NEW ENGLAND
Andover senior Colin Kirn's 2:30.08 to win the 1,000 title at All-States was the fastest run in New England this winter, according to renowned track guru Larry Newman of Haverhill.
Also, for one day, Haverhill's Natanael Vigo catala owned the best 300 time in New England for this winter.
The Hillies junior's 34.37 to win the All-State crown was the fastest in New England for the season -- before Jaylen Bennett of Phillips Exeter ran a 34.29 the next day. It was an impressive personal best for Vigo catala.
CAPTAINS CORNER
With the winter sports season nearing over, we at The Eagle-Tribune still want to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
