North Andover's Mello made big call
NFL official Jim Mello, a long-time North Andover resident, saw himself involved with one of the biggest plays of the 2022 pro football season on Sunday.
He was in the end zone and called the fumble by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which was recovered by the Minnesota Vikings.
Long-time official, Walter Anderson, now retired, commended Mello for making the right call in Buffalo in what turned out to be one of the wildest regular season games in recent memory.
Mello, 65, is in 19th season. He formerly worked for the Mass. Lottery and was an official in the Super Bowl in the Meadowlands on Feb. 2, 2104 when Seattle crushed Denver, 44-8.
Oops, Lupoli did it again
For the third time since mid-October, Bentley University junior linebacker Salvatore Lupoli Jr. of Chelmsford, a Phillips Andover grad, has been recognized as the NE-10 Defensive Player of the Week.
Lupoli Jr. had 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass break-up and a half sack as Bentley rallied past Pace University in, 18-10 in double overtime. It was the fifth game this year in which the NE10 tackle leader has had at least ten tackles.
The efforts of Lupoli Jr. have been one of the major reasons that Coach Alvin Reynolds’ Falcons lead Division II in red zone defense, are second in scoring defense and are fourth in total offense. He finished the season with 101 tackles, including seven for losses. His season also included three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
For his career, Lupoli Jr. has 213 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Bentley finished the season with a 7-3 record.
NECC hoops ranked
On the heels of a 5-1 start to the season, the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball is among teams receiving votes in this week’s NJCAA Week 2 poll. The Knights find themselves just outside the top 15 as they are second among teams receiving votes.
NECC got off to a 4-0 start on the season, their best start in 15 years before splitting a pair of games on a weekend road trip to New York and New Jersey to sit at 5-1 and 2-0 in conference play.
Through the first six games Luis Reynoso, of Lawrence, is leading the Knights as he is averaging a double-double per outing with 19.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
Ryan Pacy, of Salem, N.H., Cristian Kinsley, of Lawrence, and Jeremiah Melendez (Lawrence) are all averaging a clip over nine points per game.
The Knights host Quincy College on Thursday 6 p.m.
Merrimack hockey ranked 15th
The Merrimack College men's hockey team has won five straight games, including recent sweeps of Boston College and UMaine, and the rest of the college hockey world is apparently taking notice.
Merrimack was ranked 15th in the country according to the USCHO.com poll. Last week they were ranked 20th.
As good as the Warriors have been, there are five other Hockey East schools ranked ahead of them, including UConn (7th), Providence (9th), Boston University (11th), UMass Lowell (13th).
Merrimack will travel to play Sacred Heart on Thursday. And then they host Holy Cross on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Merrimack football plays for NEC title
A Northeast Conference (NEC) championship will be on the line in North Andover on Saturday at noon when Merrimack College football hosts St. Francis.
Both teams are 8-2 overall and undefeated, 6-0, in the NEC.
Merrimack, winners of seven straight, is expected to be packed on Saturday with the title on the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.