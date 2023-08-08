Brady O'Brien's big week
North Andover's Brady O'Brien, a rising junior at Colby College, had a week of weeks playing for the Nashua Silver Knights of Futures League Baseball.
O'Brien, a 2020 St. John's Prep grad, hit .481 (13 for 27), with a homer, double, eight runs scored, nine RBI and a stolen base.
He was named the Player of the Week for his exploits.
O'Brien, a shortstop, has hit .333 over three seasons at Colby, adding a career-high seven homers this past spring.
Bosco back at Northeastern
Chris Bosco's coaching career will return to its roots as he was named a top assistant at Northeastern University.
Bosco spent three seasons in his first gig as a volunteer assistant at Northeastern before leaving for Dartmouth last year.
With the top assistant leaving for Penn State, Bosco, a North Andover native, returns.
Font loses to Sandhagen
About 17 days earlier, Haverhill's Rob Font took a big UFC bout on Aug. 5 and lost to the red hot Cory Sandhagen, the No. 4 ranked bantamweight.
Sandhagen won all five rounds from all three judges in the dominating performance, which was close early according to the experts.
After getting into the top five, Font has lost three of his last four bouts. Sandhagen has won three straight and is in line for a title opportunity within a year.
Kattar looks for late '23 return
His good friend Calvin Kattar, a Methuen native, is expected to return to the octagon later this year after suffering a torn ACL in October of '22. He was hoping to make a quick return for UFC 292 at the T.D. Garden on Aug. 19, but wasn't quite ready.
Kattar lost last December to Arnold Allen after the injury early in the second round, unable to continue.
Merrimack hires former star as assistant
Former Merrimack guard Juvaris Hayes will return to Merrimack as an assistant coach on Joe Gallo’s staff this upcoming season. Jeff Goodman from Stadium was the first to report Hayes was joining the program, and The Mack Report confirmed his report this afternoon.
Hayes has been hired as a full-time coach. He completed his playing career last season for BC TSU in Georgia. Hayes graduated from Merrimack in 2020, and his pro career also saw him stop in Germany (Tigers Tübingen in 2020 and the Itzehoe Eagles in 2021).
“It is great to have Juvaris back!” said Merrimack coach Joe Gallo. “Nobody knows our program and what goes into winning at Merrimack more than Juvaris. He will be an invaluable resource for our players.”
Hayes was on Merrimack’s first D-I team in 2019-20, winning the NEC regular season.
Raycroft signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft, who works for NESN as a Bruins analyst, will be signing autographs at VFW Hall in Methuen on Sun., Aug. 27.
Raycroft will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon as the monthly sports card show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosting 40 dealer tables at 26 River Street in Methuen.
Autographs cost $12 apiece, inscriptions free.
Admission is $2 and free for children under 10.
For more info contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.