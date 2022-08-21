E.J. Perry has NFL debut
Andover’s E.J. Perry got his first action in a professional football game, entering the Jaguars preseason game with the Stellers in the fourth quarter.
Perry was 6-for-11 for 92 yards and one interception.
One report out of Jacksonville called it a "mixed bag" in his preseason debut completing a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Tim Jones that turned into a 51-yard gain.
Two plays later, though, Perry threw an interception on a play when he and the receiver were on a different page with the receiver going out and Perry throwing inside.
Perry, who is noted for his running as well, did not attempt any rushes.
Overall, not a bad performance in his first game.
Another local, Merrimac's Pat Freiermuth, who attended Brooks School before starring at Penn St., had four receptions for 53 yards for the Steelers.
Oppenheim good performance in opener
Another Andover athlete competing on the national stage, Rob Oppenheim, had a good weekend at the Albertson's Boise Open as the Korn Ferry Tour’s “playoffs” began this week.
It was the first of three tournaments in which the top 25 players in points over that span earning their PGA Tour card for 2023.
Oppenheim shot four pretty good rounds of 67, 69, 68 and 68 finishing at 12-under par.
He finished in the top 35, which means he will need at least one elite performance over the next two rounds in next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Merrimack adds 'Good' commit
This from our college hockey writer Mike McMahon: Jack Good became the latest ‘06 prospect to commit to the Merrimack men’s hockey program on Friday.
Good, who is from Ontario, is rated as a 4-star recruit by Neutral Zone and he was a seventh-round pick of the Erie Otters in the OHL Priority Selection earlier this year.
Good played for the Markham Waxers U16 AAA team this past season. In 25 games, he totaled 44 points (23g, 21a).
“Good is a skilled, savvy undersized forward with balanced edges and a vision and awareness that is rare at this age group,” NZ scouts noted in April. “He’s tricky, he can get out of scrums with possession despite his size because he bares down on the stick and can sauce passes over sticks to his teammates in the slot area. Talented, cerebral playmaker who played on their top unit both 5v5 and powerplay.”
The Warriors have been on a run of committing ‘06 players after the recruiting period opened for those players on August 1. Last week the Warriors committed Luke Goukler (Nashville Jr. Predators) and Thomas Zocco (Long Island Gulls).
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., Sept. 11.
Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, POKÉMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia available.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
TopGolf comes back to Fenway
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour experience will return to Fenway Park from Nov. 5 to 9, for the second straight year.
Players hit golf balls at on-field targets staged at various distances. Utilizing Toptracer technology, each shot is traced and instantly scored. Players will tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels. Prior to Fenway Park.
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will visit Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in mid-October.
Tickets will go on sale on Fri., Aug. 5 on www.redsox.com/topgolf. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $70 per person for a bay of 6 people.
