E.J. Perry re-signs back with Jaguars
After being released two weeks ago due to a hamstring injury he suffered before training camp started with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andover’s E.J. Perry is back Jaguars.
According to his agent Sean Stellato, Perry signed a free agent deal to rejoin the Jaguars.
Perry was awarded the MVP of the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas in January and scored the highest athletic score for a quarterback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Perry, according to his agent, is 100 percent healthy. It would be expected he would be on the sidelines when the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.
He would’ve played in the Jaguars first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game last week, if not for the injury.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., Sept. 11.
Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, POKÉMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia available.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
Ex-Merrimack star joins UNH women's staff
The UNH women's hoops has hired former Merrimack College 1,000-point scorer, Lindsay Werner, as an assistant coach. Werner most recently spent the last three seasons at Harvard University as an assistant coach.
She joined Harvard three years ago after graduating from Merrimack in 2019.
"I am incredibly excited to be joining the UNH women's basketball program to work with Coach Hogan and her staff to build on their excellent foundation," said Werner. "I am super thankful for the opportunity to be a part UNH and to be able to work with a special group of young women representing an amazing University."
Werner, a native of Groton, finished with 1,120 points at Merrimack, ranking 16th all-time in program history. A two-time NE10 All-Conference selection her junior and senior seasons, Werner set the Merrimack career record for three-pointers made with 190.
Wilfork ceremony on Sept. 24
Patriots fans can begin preparing to celebrate another all-time great and Super Bowl champion when the team hosts their 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork on Sat., Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. The outdoor ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Additionally, Wilfork will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home-opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25.
TopGolf comes back to Fenway
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour experience will return to Fenway Park from Nov. 5 to 9, for the second straight year.
Players hit golf balls at on-field targets staged at various distances. Utilizing Toptracer technology, each shot is traced and instantly scored. Players will tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels. Prior to Fenway Park.
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will visit Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in mid-October.
