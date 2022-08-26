Schirmer makes historyAndoveer’s Nolan Shirmer, a rising sophomore playing baseball at Boston College, made a bit of history at the annual Old Time Baseball in Cambridge on Wednesday night.
Wearing the No. 3 Pete Frates jersey, in memory of the former B.C. baseball star and Old-Time Baseball alum, Schirmer hit the first grandslam in the history of the game, which was started by former Boston Herald sportswriter Steve Buckley in 1994 and played as the historic St. Peter’s Field.
All proceeds of the annual game were made to The Jimmy Fund in the name of former Red Sox pitcher and local standout, Jim Corsi, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2022. Corsi pitched twice in the game after his career was over.
The game is sponsored by Abbott Financial, which is a North Andover-based company.
Perry may start on Saturday
It appears Andover’s E.J. Perry is in line to start the Jaguars preseason game on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Atlanta against the Falcons.
With starter Trevor Lawrence getting the final preseason game off and backup C.J. Beathard injured, it appears the Jaguars will go with Perry to start the game. The Jaguars recently re-signed Jake Luton and he would be expected to play as well.
Perry had a solid game last week, completing 6 for 11 passes for 93 yards, including an interception.
The game will shown live on the NFL Network. It will also be replayed over the next week.
Ex-Central star nearing 20 homers
Ex-Central Catholic baseball star Cam Devanney had a quiet month, home run-wise, before hitting a bomb on Wednesday for the Milwaukee Brewers Double-A team, the Biloxi Shockers.
It was his 17th of the season in 104 games. Over the previous two seasons the Amherst, N.H. resident had 12 homers combined.
While he didn’t have a huge month in August thus far batting average or homers, he recently topped 50 RBI, getting eight over a three-week stretch.
Windham’s Dunlap to UNHWindham, N.H.’s Jake Dunlap, a 5-foot-9 forward, is among the six key recruits heading to the University of New Hampshire and its Div. 1 hockey program this fall.
Dunlap played the 2021-22 season for the Madison Capitols (USHL), leading the team with 24 goals and also posting 22 assists for 46 points over 57 regular season games. He tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points during 14 games as the Capitols made it to the Clark Cup Finals.
Dunlap, who graduated from New Hampton School in 2020, doing two years of juniors, totaled 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points at prep school.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., Sept. 11.
Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sports cards, POKÉMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia available.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
